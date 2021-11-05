Treasure Data, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, has announced it has secured $234 million in funding.

The investment is led by SoftBank Corp., a Japan-based operating company, with participation from Carbide Ventures, an investment firm founded by Treasure Data founders and long-time executives.

Officials are calling it the largest funding round for a CDP provider, something David Raab, founder of the CDP Institute, confirmed in his daily email newsletter this week.

In September 2020, NVIDIA and SoftBank Group Corp. announced a definitive agreement under which NVIDIA will acquire semiconductor and software design company Arm Limited from SBG and the SoftBank Vision Fund in a transaction valued at $40 billion. Treasure Data falls under the Arm Limited umbrella.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

Reltio Nets $120 Million Investment

Reltio, a cloud-native, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data platform, has announced it has secured $120 million in funding led by investment firm Brighton Park Capital, with participation from existing investors Crosslink Capital, NewView Capital, RPS Ventures, Sapphire Ventures and .406 Ventures. To date, Reltio has raised $237 million in total funding and is valued at approximately $1.7 billion, according to company officials.

Reltio added 18 new enterprise customers in the most recent fiscal year, and more than 25 of its customers have a $1 million or greater annual contract value, company officials said.

Addtionally, Mike Gregoire, partner and co-founder of Brighton Park, will join Reltio’s Board.

Idomoo Lets HubSpot Users Create Personalized Videos

Personalized video provider Idomoo announced the launch of its app in the HubSpot App Marketplace. The app allows customers to integrate personalized videos into their existing HubSpot workflow.

The Idomoo for HubSpot app syncs with the contact’s latest data to automatically generate personalized videos for each contact. Marketers can integrate data-driven videos into their nurture flows or email blasts. Users can then track results for their campaigns with real-time analytics to see who watched the video, completion rate links clicked and more.

Momentive Announces Availability of GetFeedback Capabilities

Momentive, which provides agile experience management software, has announced the availability of new GetFeedback capabilities that are designed to help users create and close feedback loops, allowing CX leaders to act upon insights.

With Embedded Listener, Program Accelerator, and new updates to the AI- and ML-powered Insights capabilities, CX professionals can drive better experiences across the entire customer lifecycle, according to company officials.

Casted Launches New B2B Marketing Product

Casted, a B2B marketing platform built around audio and video content, has launched a newly expanded product, Casted Themes.

Casted provides the tools that help marketers put audio and video at the center of their amplified marketing strategy and obtain metrics. With the release of Casted Themes, marketers have a central solution to create and manage content themes and leverage key insights to set strategy and objectives.

Bazaarvoice Names Zarina Lam Stanford as Chief Marketing Officer

Bazaarvoice has announced that it has named Zarina Lam Stanford as chief marketing officer (CMO). Prior to joining Bazaarvoice, Stanford was chief communication and marketing officer of Rackspace Technology and held senior sales and marketing executive positions at publicly held companies such as IBM and SAP, and private equity firm Syniti.

Stanford was recently named among the 2021 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business by the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC) and is a member of the Marketing Academy CMO Fellow.