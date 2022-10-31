About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Understanding Customer Insights Through Knowledge Graphs

October 31, 2022
Customer Experience
How to use knowledge graphs to improve customer experience — digging into the healthcare example.

Knowledge graphs are well known to the Pharma industry, and their power has been utilized for many years; either for use cases around clinical trials, research and key opinion leaders.

However, one such area remains untouched until now and is waiting to witness the use of knowledge graphs — the application of knowledge graphs for “customer experience.”

Who Is the Actual Customer?

Before delving deep, the first thing to identify is who the customer is here? So, when we say customer, we are “talking about” healthcare professionals and sales representatives.

The currently available tools to support a smooth transition from a “siloed experiences” scenario to “connected experiences” for our customers are linear and siloed. Hence, the situation calls for innovative tools. 

This is where Knowledge graphs are handy and can act as the connective tissue to drive connected “customer experiences” while being robust for use/reuse across use cases.

CX Challenges in Pharma

Let's illustrate how this works in a healthcare setting. We are talking about implementing a knowledge graph by deriving relationships between the healthcare professionals (HCPs) and the type of connection like common publications, clinical trials, congresses attended and speaker events. When we put together those relationships in the knowledge graph, we get an “HCP 360” view.

We can identify how one HCP relates to another HCP — are they doing publications together, participating in clinical trials, speaking at a particular event, or are they attending the same congresses?

Knowledge graphs make this information easy to consume, user-friendly and prescriptive for the brands, marketing, and commercial teams.

CX Use Cases Enabled By Knowledge Graphs

Use Case: Next Best Content to Serve Patients

Objective: Provide HCPs latest information about the content required to serve patients at the right channel and cadence.

Actions:

  • Create a content network map to identify digital assets, messages and themes that were approved for activation of strategy or planning purposes and reused in various marketing campaigns.
  • Link the campaign engagement data with the content network map to identify assets or components (of the assets) and compare the performance of modular content or composite variants.
    • Within campaigns.
    • Across campaigns.

Identify the asset components that resonate well with their customers and can personalize engagement.

Use Case: Provide Trustable Testimonials/Opinions

Objective: HCPs highly value and trust the testimonials/opinions of their peers.

Actions:

  • Create an HCP network graph using clinical trials, publications, congresses attended, speaker events, affiliations and referrals.
  • Identify relationships between the HCPs (KOLs).
  • Use testimonials from identified KOLs for local and/or national communities.
  • Identify pathways to provide the right content through KOLs and the nature of the connection.

Use Case: Customer 360

Objective: Empower sales reps to have more meaningful HCP conversations.

Actions:

  • Plot the customer journey across touchpoints.
  • Find the relationships between HCPs based on custom weights, digital responsiveness, content affinity.
  • Empower sales reps by providing connected information in easy to consume manner in a dashboard format.

6 Steps to Build CX-Driven Knowledge Graph

Here are six ways en route to building a CX-driven knowledge graph:

  • Identify the data required for the knowledge graph powering CX.
  • Procure the data required from third-party vendors.
  • Align the knowledge graphs to contextual business semantic models.
  • Ingest data and create consumption models by personas.
  • Analyze data in the knowledge graph/feed the data into downstream applications.
  • Scale knowledge graph for brands, personas and use cases.

Key Takeaways: Customer-Centricity Always the Goal

Always have customer-centricity in mind while designing customer knowledge graphs. Conduct workshops to identify business use cases before starting Knowledge graph implementation. Measure success with Net Promoter Scores (NPS).

About the author

Gunjan Aggarwal

Gunjan is a business technology leader with more than 20 years of experience and a passion for delivering business outcomes using digital, data and advanced analytics. Her focus has been at the intersection of business and technology to build truly customer-centered products.

