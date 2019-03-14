PHOTO: shutterstock

The quest for a 360 degree view into a customer, with the goal of providing them a unified customer experience (CX) across their whole buying journey, is becoming a mandate for organizations pursuing customer-centric strategies and programs. Just in the last few years, advances in marketing technology, or martech, have made this vision a reality, with the development of centralized data management solutions like the customer data platform (CDP) which allows marketers and CX professionals to gather, integrate and store customer data from multiple sources and push it out to other solutions such as personalization tools.

But a CDP and a few martech apps are not going to get you to a unified CX in the most grueling global applications and use cases. In these instances, you are going to need a digital asset management (DAM) solution to connect it all together and deliver assets in real-time to your systems. A run-of-the-mill departmental DAM that your creative services team uses to store marketing images is not going to cut it. A more robust enterprise-grade DAM that has the ability to scale and offers intelligent automation capabilities can help make your DAM the global supply chain of your digital assets.

A good example of this type of intelligent enterprise-grade DAM is the OpenText Media Management or OpenText Digital Asset Management for SAP Solutions. These DAMs are scalable and can support millions of assets, even up to a billion and beyond, future-proofing your investment so your DAM can grow and change with your business. Aside from performance capabilities, the Opentext solutions offer features that allow you to streamline your processes with intelligent automation and delivery tools and features. This makes sense, since a recent research survey sponsored by OpenText reports that 43% of organizations currently use or plan to buy AI and machine learning systems with the objective of increasing operational efficiency and effectiveness.

The OpenText solutions use AI to automate the descriptive tagging of up to 60-70 percent of your digital assets, freeing up your creative and marketing staffs to do actual marketing and creative work, not spend hours of time tagging and organizing assets to be used in campaigns later. If you are serving up millions of assets, this type of automation functionality can be a game-changer for global organizations.

Once those assets are tagged, the metadata can be used to route them for automated delivery and activation. Having quality metatagging isn’t just good for routing, it is also crucial for searching, since employees can spend hours weekly just trying to find the right assets for a particular use case. The OpenText DAMs can search across 25 metadata fields in a microsecond, reducing time spend searching for assets, allowing teams to focus more on creativity and development, and get material out to market faster and in synch with other campaign elements.

Let’s review some specific case studies of global organizations who have employed the OpenText solutions to address the most demanding enterprise applications.

Marks & Spencer: An Intelligent DAM Case Study

Founded in 1884, Marks & Spencer (M&S) is an international multi-channel retailer with 85,000 employees and nearly 1,000 stores in the UK alone, selling clothes, home products and food from over 3,000 global suppliers. With a website that receives 8.3 million visits per week, and 800 users interacting with 2,500 new assets per day, a enterprise-grade DAM with intelligent automation and workflow tools was critical to allowing the company to save time and money handling, as well as provide a more unified customer experience, all while delivering it’s assets to the right customer at the right time.

They needed to replace multiple overlapping DAM systems, and wanted to stop wasting time and money recreating assets that already existed but didn’t know about, as well as improve the review and approval process for new assets, reducing time to market for products. To accomplish this they chose the OpenText Media Management and Professional Services solutions. M&S was able to replace multiple systems with a single, enterprise-wide DAM, not only helping to reduce duplicate asset creation across siloes, but to speed time to market by optimizing their review and approval process so products could be on the website in under 24 hours.

According to Beth Cross, Marks & Spencer Product Owner, “After the upgrade to OpenText Media Management v16, we sent out a questionnaire, and 98 percent of users gave it a positive rating. The user interface is so clear and intuitive, it really helps our users get our assets to the website in the shortest time.”

The Smithsonian: A Digitizing Media Case Study

The Smithsonian Institution, established in 1864, is the world’s largest museum, educational, and research organization, sometimes referred to as "the nation’s attic." Its primary challenge was to digitize its physical collection of 154 million physical artifacts with a goal of reaching 1 billion people per year with a new digital-first strategy. Central to this effort is one of the world’s largest and most mature enterprise DAM deployments.

The Smithsonian’s Digital Asset Management System (DAMS), deployed in 2002, serves over 19 museums, 9 research centers, and the National Zoo. It currently houses more than 16 million assets using petabytes of storage in a production environment, including images, videos, audio clips, along with millions of digital art and component files.

The system is available to all staff 24 hours per day, and has fully automated processes to import and deliver thousands of assets daily to a variety of channels. With this enterprise-grade DAM solution integrated with their collection management services and media delivery systems, these assets are made available to the public through museum interactive displays, kiosks, and websites.

Conclusion

The most demanding applications and use cases in the world need a robust, scalable enterprise DAM solution that can serve as the digital media global supply chain for organizations who want to provide a unified experience to their customers. Retailers like Marks & Spencer, along with museums like The Smithsonian, who need to manage and deliver digital assets in real-time in the thousands, or millions of assets daily, have gone with OpenText solutions to provide not only the scalable infrastructure, but the intelligent automation workflow capabilities that can free up your teams to focus on creativity and performance, not media management.

