skeleton keys in hand
Unlocking AI Potential With a Centralized CX Platform

By NICE
May 21, 2024
A centralized CX platform enhances AI's ability to improve customer experience with advanced analytics, personalization, and predictions.

The promise of AI is understandably getting marketers excited about the potential to change how work is accomplished. Customer experience, in particular, can stand to benefit greatly from the use cases of both non-generative and generative AI. Successful companies experience benefits such as advanced analytics, improved customer journey mapping, higher customer satisfaction and more.

However, AI isn’t magic. It’s very possible that organizations will see unwanted CX-related results if they haven’t created the right tech stack that supports AI to its full potential. Key to using AI successfully in CX is having a centralized solution that gives team members the tools they need to access data and make decisions from one location.

The Downside of Decentralized CX

Marketing teams’ tech stacks include a wide variety of types of CX-related platforms, and in a decentralized stack, these solutions are controlled through separate platforms. Common CX-related platforms include customer journey mapping, customer relationship management and omnichannel. This can cause complications when marketing teams must execute a plan involving multiple platforms, all of which have collected their own data and which function separately from everything else. This can make executing a plan more inefficient.

To further complicate matters, marketing is only part of the CX tapestry. Other departments touch customer experience, too, and they collect their own data about CX that may or may not meet the marketing team’s own dataset. For example, sales has access to information about customers’ purchases and spending patterns, while product teams may have insights into how exactly customers use a service and what features they use most often.

Considering this, there is great potential that customer data is spread out across platforms and teams — which can impact the ability of AI technology to function at its most effective level.

How AI Can Help the Customer Experience

There are many areas of CX in which AI can make a huge difference, including automation, predictive capabilities and generative capabilities. Executed successfully, this can give marketing team members more time and energy to focus on tasks that require human intelligence and creativity. Executed poorly, this gives employees more work to clean up or problems to resolve.

Effectively implemented AI in a centralized platform can improve the customer journey in many ways. For one, AI can identify patterns based on customer behavior and make personalized recommendations that will make customers feel heard. It can also anticipate customer needs based on data and execute predictive customer service, helping customers address a need related to a product or service before a problem arises. Meanwhile, technology enabled by generative AI greatly improves the customer service experience. When customers reach out about an issue, they can avoid wait times and talk to a generative AI assistant that is progressively getting even better at resolving customer problems.

Centralized CX Enables AI Technology

Realizing the full potential of AI in CX requires a centralized CX solution because that gives AI a vast amount of data to work with across solutions. Rather than dealing with separate data banks across different CX platforms, the technology can access an integrated dataset that takes everything into account. This will help marketing teams receive more accurate results from AI, whether they’re delivering messages across an omnichannel campaign or creating email content to send to a particular segment of customers.

Explore Centralized Solutions Today!

NICE Enlighten AI for CX gives organizations everything they need to utilize AI to its full potential. Enlighten AI is embedded within NICE’s unified cloud platform, and its capabilities stretch across all CX imperatives, including optimizing self-service, matching the best agents to callers and making actionable insights based on sentiment trends. This enables marketers to take advantage of AI innovations, increase their productivity and improve the overall customer experience on a centralized, easy-to-learn CX platform. Learn more about the benefits of Enlighten AI in the link below!

NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center — and beyond. Connect with NICE:

