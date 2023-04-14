The Gist

Most of us experienced new and different ways of working over the past few years. And while some of us were already used to remote or hybrid work models, others struggled. But searching for — and hiring — the right talent in this environment also came with its own set of challenges. The lack of face-to-face interviews as well as the ability to onboard new hires in-person limited those interactions to Zoom meetings. That type of experience is less than ideal as it removes the human element that we’re all accustomed to.

At the same time, we were still able to make it work thanks to the digital tools we have available. But it’s how we pivoted to improve those digital experiences that gave some companies a leg-up in the quest for the right talent. Brands that were already providing a solid CX were better equipped to incorporate those elements into this new kind of engagement — they realized that the hiring process is also an experience. An incredibly important one.

Layering CX Into the Hiring Experience

These new, digital-only interactions may have been born out of necessity but how they were packaged up soon became a clear differentiator. Companies that took a page from their CX playbook and applied it to the interview and onboarding processes found that they were better suited to find the right candidate the first time.

Streamlining these remote hiring experiences boils down to incorporating three CX principles: consistency, predictability and (data-driven) outcomes. Consistency is key and applies to the entire hiring process especially when it comes to providing feedback — fragmented or piecemeal ways of sharing thoughts on a potential new hire has never been an ideal strategy. The same goes for predictability as any ad hoc or informal processes don’t structure the experience in a way that guarantees results. And then, of course, there’s data — how this information is aggregated and used internally to identify the right candidate is crucial. Leveraging different data points to create digital dossiers, if you will, allows companies to quickly and easily do an apples-to-apples comparison based on their hiring needs.

Establishing a Baseline for the Hiring Process

Incorporating elements of CX into the hiring process is a win-win for a company as well as the candidate. It’s a mutually beneficial approach that empowers companies to find the right talent by formalizing an otherwise disjointed process. Removing those points of friction for a candidate will not only streamline the hiring process, but it also speaks volumes to a company’s values by making these experiences a strategic priority. And trust that candidates will immediately know one way or the other as they do their own assessment.

From a company perspective, creating an inclusive, internal feedback loop is integral to successful interviewing and hiring processes. Regardless if the position is for an executive or an intern, connecting the candidate with both junior and senior employees across different departments provides a useful cross-section of company culture. From there, ample time should be set aside for the interviewers to come together as a group, compare notes and make an informed decision.

3 Ways Feedback Improves the Overall Hiring Experience

That said, establishing this feedback not only allows interviewers to discuss their collective thoughts and come to a consensus, but it also reinforces and builds upon the overall hiring experience. It does this in three ways by:

Creating consistency – A formulaic yet flexible approach to engaging potential candidates and/or onboarding new hires establishes a set of best practices that can be easily replicated. Leveraging data – Establishing a framework that is built on quantitative as well as qualitative analysis of a candidate will allow a company to make better, more informed decisions. Prioritizing inclusion – Ensuring a diverse set of interviewers provides a better understanding of the company, its work culture and its commitment to employees regardless of things like age, sex or race.

Every experience and interaction during the interview process can make the difference between hiring the right candidate or picking the wrong one. This set of collective experiences is also important for candidates as they can say a lot about a company, how they treat employees and what values feed into their company culture.

The past few years catapulted us into these digital-first types of engagement, which is a major challenge when trying to connect or engage with someone in a meaningful way. But as with most things, there’s always a silver lining. While remote interactions can be impersonal, we’ve found new ways to embellish and amplify these experiences to be as fruitful as possible. So whether you’re a company looking for a new hire or a candidate looking for a new gig, the entire process should be seen as a seamless experience. One where the CX playbook definitely comes in handy.

