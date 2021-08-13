PHOTO: New Africa

Verint, which provides customer engagement software, has acquired Conversocial for $50 million. Verint’s support for digital customer engagement will be boosted in the acquisition with connections to messaging channels including Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, Twitter and WhatsApp.

The Verint Cloud Platform features:

Conversational channels

Conversational AI that automates personalized communications on the customer’s channel of choice

Orchestration of customer journeys across channels of choice

Connections to AI-powered knowledge management across all channels

Capturing conversation, interaction and experience data from all channels and applying advanced analytics

Conversocial has approximately 80 employees with offices in New York and London. The acquisition is expected to close in Verint’s third fiscal quarter.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

NICE Acquires GoMoxie



NICE, a provider of digital customer experience software, has announced the acquisition of GoMoxie, which offers digital assistance tools. With the addition of GoMoxie, NICE is expanding beyond the contact center and into smart conversational self-service.

This move further extends NICE’s set of digital CX assets, including CXone Expert, an AI-powered knowledge management solution for digital self-service, CXone SmartReach, a conversational AI solution, and CXone Omnichannel Routing, supporting experiences over 35 digital channels. All are offered as part of CXone, a digital customer engagement platform powered by Enlighten AI, NICE’s self-learning AI engine.

Salesforce Offers Video Streaming Service

Netflix, Hulu and... Salesforce? Wait, what?

Salesforce has announced Salesforce+, a streaming service with live and on-demand content. Salesforce+ includes live experiences, original series, podcasts and other programming. Salesforce officials say it will inspire users of its software to learn new skills, pursue new career opportunities and "drive change in the world."

"Just as brands like Disney, Netflix and Peloton have done with streaming services for consumers, Salesforce+ is providing an always-on, business media platform that builds trusted relationships with customers and a sense of belonging for the business community," Sarah Franklin, president and chief marketing officer for Salesforce, said in a statement.

The current Salesforce+ lineup features:

“Leading Through Change” launched in March 2020 as a weekly program focusing on how business leaders were dealing with the global pandemic.

“Connections,” showcasing marketers from companies like IBM, Levi’s, and GoFundMe.

“The Inflection Point,” featuring CEOs from brands such as Coca-Cola, PayPal, Honeywell and Workday sharing how their personal backstories, professional influences and values inform their leadership.

Salesforce+ will be available to a global audience just as Dreamforce arrives in September.

Influitive Releases Multilingual Capabilities

Influitive Corporation, which provides customer advocacy, community and engagement software, has announced the full release of its multilingual capabilities. Companies can have customer-facing touchpoints delivered in the language that best suits a company’s global audience, from the invitation email and sign-up page to the homepage, content and rewards.

Influitive supports eight languages out-of-the-box:

French

German

Spanish

Portuguese

Italian

Chinese (Simplified)

Japanese

Korean

Leveraging Influitive’s Profile Fields, program managers can edit and invite members in their preferred language or have members select a language during their gamified onboarding experience. It also includes previews of the member’s experience in their preferred language through the Influitive feature, Lenses.

Influitive’s multilingual features are available immediately.

Shutterstock Announces Integration With OpenText

Shutterstock has announced an API integration with OpenText. The integration will offer Shutterstock Enterprise and OpenText customers direct access to 380 million-plus Shutterstock images via OpenText Media Management. OpenText Media Management is a digital asset management (DAM) solution for brands and publishers.

Aprimo Adds DAM Feature

Aprimo, a provider of digital asset management and work management solutions, has announced the addition of Content Return on Effort (ROE) to its SaaS content operations platform. Content ROE showcases how assets perform across campaigns, in the context of the effort to create and distribute it.

Content Return on Effort gives content and creative teams a more complete picture of performance than ROI does on its own, according to Aprimo officials. Content Return on Effort is calculated for assets stored in Aprimo Digital Asset Management, natively capturing impressions that can be analyzed and viewed by source, medium or other tracking parameters.

LogMeIn Names Bill Robinson as Chief Revenue Officer

LogMeIn, a provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions such as GoToConnect, GoToMeeting, LastPass and Rescue, has appointed software sales veteran Bill Robinson to its newly created Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) role. At LogMeIn, Robinson will lead Global Sales, Customer Experience and Business Operations.

Bill joins LogMeIn from Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) company NICE, where he served as executive vice president of sales. That included a strategic alliance with LogMeIn’s Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) product GoToConnect.