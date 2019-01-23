Verizon launched a suite of solutions that blends human and artificial intelligence (AI) and is designed to enhance the customer engagement experience. According to Verizon officials, the digital customer experience (CX) is an end-to-end managed service that deploys automation into CX tools. Digital CX will allow companies to deliver personalized experiences to consumers who contact them on social media, chat, email, text or over the phone.

Creative Data Services, ONEcount CDP Partner Up

ONEcount announced a partnership with Creative Data Services (CDS) designed to help CDS clients consolidate disparate audience data, derive insights and reach audience segments. CDS, which provides fulfillment and lead generation services to publishing and media companies, has joined ONEcount’s Value-Added Implementation Partner (VIP) program.

VIP includes marketing technology vendors, email metrics, audience management professionals, and other fulfillment service providers. ONEcount provides a customer data platform.

Avatria Launches Avatria Convert

Avatria, a digital commerce firm and developer of ecommerce solutions, announced the launch of Avatria Convert. Avatria Convert is designed to help online retailers increase their ecommerce conversion rates. It uses Google Analytics data and machine learning to deliver relevant results. The new tech generates its rankings via a proprietary algorithm that analyzes product, sales and customer behavior metrics.

Sitel Group Names Martin Wilkinson-Brown CMO

Sitel Group, a customer experience management company, promoted Martin Wilkinson-Brown to chief marketing officer. Wilkinson-Brown was most recently the vice president of global marketing and communications. He joined Sitel Group more than 17 years ago and has held roles in operations, learning and development and more. In his new role, Wilkinson-Brown will lead the global marketing and communications teams and drive global marketing strategies.

Cisco Executive Yvette Kanouff Joins Sprinklr Board

Sprinklr, a social media suite, announced that Yvette Kanouff has joined Sprinklr’s board of directors. At Cisco, Kanouff held various positions, including her most recent role as SVP/GM of the Service Provider Business, where she led a team of more than 6,000 people. She also held the position of SVP/GM of Cisco’s Cloud and Virtualization Business and Service Provider Video Business. Before joining Cisco, Kanouff served as EVP, corporate engineering and technology, at Cablevision Systems Corporation, now part of Altice USA. She was also president of SeaChange International, and earlier in her career, Kanouff played a key role at Time Warner Cable as director of interactive technologies.

Optimove Introduces Streams

Optimove, which provides the Science-First Relationship Marketing Hub, launched its new Streams feature. Optimove Streams is a step above simple A/B testing or comparing two single campaigns, according to company officials. Marketers can get a long-term view of how their strategies will influence customer behavior.

Software Acquisitions

Urban Airship-Accengage

Digital customer engagement company Urban Airship has acquired Accengage, a provider of mobile CRM and push notifications. Urban Airship and Accengage will form a mobile customer engagement company, which includes solutions for apps, websites, SMS, email, mobile wallets and other channels. Urban Airship has delivered more than 2.4 trillion messages, and will now, post acquisition, send more than 90 billion messages per month worldwide, according to company officials.

Urban Airship’s platform brings advanced analytics, predictive machine learning, in-app automation, SMS, mobile wallet, email and intelligent orchestration of messages across channels. Accengage brings expertise in Facebook Messenger support, advanced targeting capabilities, additional marketing cloud integrations and customer support in five languages.

Campaign Monitor, Sailthru and Liveclicker

CM Group — a family of marketing technology companies including Campaign Monitor, Delivra and Emma — announced the acquisitions of Sailthru and Liveclicker. Sailthru is a cross-channel experience management platform and Liveclicker is a provider of real-time email personalization solutions for marketers. Liveclicker delivers live and geographically relevant content, according to company officials. Sailthru helps users connect and personalize the customer and audience experience across email, web and mobile channels using a combination of AI, predictive analytics and other data science driven capabilities.

Integrate-ListenLoop

Integrate, which offers demand orchestration, announced it has acquired ListenLoop, a software company that produces a B2B account-based programmatic platform. Integrate also announced its launch of a programmatic account-based demand generation solution powered by ListenLoop. Integrate company officials said in a press release the acquisition enables them to measure and connect programmatic with demand generation. Features will include: account-based targeting, account-based engagement, data integrity services and real-time ABM measurement.

ListenLoop's co-founder and CEO, Rodrigo Fuentes, will join Integrate as vice president of product, programmatic. Co-founder and CTO Sandeep Arneja joins Integrate as vice president of technology, programmatic. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

RingCentral-Connect First

RingCentral, an enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions provider, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Connect First, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies. Through the acquisition, the RingCentral Customer Engagement portfolio will include RingCentral Contact Center for inbound communications and Workforce Optimization (WFO), RingCentral Engage for digital customer engagement, and Connect First for outbound/blended customer interactions. The Connect First cloud native platform is built on a microservices architecture that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Smartsheet-TernPro

Smartsheet has acquired TernPro, Inc., makers of Slope, an application that enables teams to collaborate on and manage work. Smartsheet's acquisition of Slope will help marketing and creative teams work on a platform that allows them to capture work requests, plan and manage projects and report on their work. They can review, proof and comment on content (including documents, videos, images and web pages) in the core application.

NRF 2019 Innovations

CMSWire recently attended the National Retail Federation's (NRF) conference and with over 38,000 attendees and countless vendors, there was plenty to report on.

AgilOne Releases Customer Data Platform Update

AgilOne, a customer data platform provider, announced advances in machine learning, enhanced reporting capabilities and new features for couponing programs for its customer data platform offering. AgilOne made the announcements at NRF 2019 last week. The new machine learning framework can be configured through metadata. AgilOne's new reporting capabilities — called Metrics+ — is a reporting and dashboarding tool that gives insights into hyper-flexible filtering, user-defined calculations and advanced visualizations.

Adobe Delivers Customer Experience Management Update

Adobe debuted innovations in Adobe Experience Cloud that are designed to help retailers excel in CX management across physical and digital storefronts. Adobe's update will help retailers uncover insights that drive conversions and loyalty, close the mobile conversion gap, design, personalize and optimize ads, leverage photo-based product search and videos from social media, customize product recommendations based on audience, add lists to emails and connect data and act on it in real time, according to Adobe officials.

Salesforce Expands Commerce Cloud

Salesforce announced new innovations across its Commerce Cloud platform. Users will be able to bring AI, visual search, inventory availability services and more to commerce experiences, according to company officials. The expanded Salesforce Commerce Cloud platform consists of a set of APIs, platform services and developer tools. Customer experience professionals can embed intelligent commerce experiences into customer touchpoints.

Elastic Path Debuts Commerce Cloud

Elastic Path, which provides enterprise API-first commerce solutions, announced the launch of Commerce Cloud. Commerce Cloud is designed to help companies leverage the scalability of the cloud with the flexibility of Elastic Path’s API-oriented commerce architecture. The Elastic Path Commerce Cloud offers support for multiple business models, support for multiple touchpoints, migration capability and a unified selling engine among other features.