News

VidMob Raises $110M in Investment Round, Gainsight Announces New Capabilities, More News

August 19, 2022
Customer Experience
VidMob raises $110 million in Series D investment round, Gainsight announces new capabilities, NICE secures Microsoft partner designation, more news

VidMob, which offers an Intelligent Creative platform, announced that it has raised $110 million in a Series D investment round led by Shamrock Capital.

VidMob’s Intelligent Creative platform unifies data and analytics with creative production. VidMob officials said they will use the Series D investment to continue to invest in sales and marketing, accelerate platform development and expand globally. Existing investors, including ID Fund and Drive by DraftKings, as well as new investors, including eGateway and PROOF, contributed to the round. Existing investors also include Adobe, Shutterstock, BuildGroup and Spruce House.

“We are proud to have had Shamrock Capital lead our latest investment, which will accelerate the power of creative data to help customers, agencies and brands refine their messages to be more clear, powerful and effective,” Alex Collmer, CEO and co-founder of VidMob, said in a statement. “Their investment is a testament to the quality of VidMob’s technology, the positive impact that our customers experience every day and the opportunity ahead.”

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

Gorgias Raises $30M in Series C Funding

Gorgias, a customer service platform designed for ecommerce, has raised $30 million in Series C funding.

Gorgias’ Series C funding will support its goal to help ecommerce merchants drive revenue growth by improving customer experience, retention and conversion rates, according to company officials. The round was led by Alex Bangash from Transpose Platform and Bram Sugarman from Shopify, with participation from insider Jason Lemkin from SaaStr and Rajeev Dham from Sapphire Ventures, CRV and Alven.

"From the start of Gorgias, our mission has been to empower all merchants to deliver an exceptional customer experience (CX)," Gorgias' Romain Lapeyre said in a blog post. "While this mission has always driven revenue for our merchants, we’re excited to focus further on the vast potential of CX-driven revenue with this round."

Gainsight Announces New Capabilities

Gainsight, a customer experience solutions provider, has announced new capabilities that help companies create digital-led customer collaboration, use artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize their customer management and define product roadmaps that drive customer outcomes. The announcements were made at Pulse, the company’s annual customer conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

The capabilities scale across a breadth of resources that include community content, product documentation, success planning and adoption trends.

Highlights include an offering called Nucleus, is designed to bring together all customer content, product feedback/ideation and other customer-facing capabilities across all of Gainsight’s product lines (CS, PX, inSided) into a centralized customer-facing hub.

Gainsight also released Product Requests, which aggregate product feedback from communities and in-app bots and integrate that feedback with roadmap planning tools like ProductBoard. The company also released AI-Optimized Customer Management, which enable companies to use AI to optimize customer management. 

NICE Announces Top Tier Microsoft Azure IP Co-Sell Status

NICE today announced the expansion of its partnership with Microsoft, delivering its CXone platform on Azure. NICE has received Top Tier status, Microsoft’s highest level partner designation, for Azure IP Co-sell.

CXone’s AI and portfolio of voice and digital solutions and integrations with Teams, Dynamics, Nuance, ACS (Azure Communication Services) and Customer Insights are highlights of the partnership with Microsoft.

“Consumers today expect fast, convenient digital and self-service options," Paul Jarman, CEO, NICE CXone, said in a statement. "Through the expanded partnership with Microsoft and with CXone now available on Azure, and with our co-sell partnership, we are taking another step in the frictionless revolution allowing organizations to meet their customers wherever they choose to start their journey and create a cohesive digital experience." 

Smartly.io Launches TikTok Shopping Ads

Smartly.io, a social advertising automation platform, has announced it will launch TikTok’s new ad solution, Shopping Ads, for advertisers. This launch builds on Smartly.io’s Beta product for TikTok launched earlier this year.

“The TikTok community is fundamentally shifting how people experience commerce,” Gabe Nicolau, global head of product strategy and operations for commerce & gaming ads for TikTok, said in a statement. “Building on this momentum, we're thrilled to introduce Shopping Ads, a smart, simplified solution that maximizes the potential for sellers' product catalogs, supercharges e-commerce campaigns and helps brands meet their customers wherever they are throughout the purchase journey.”

Features of Smartly.io for TikTok Shopping Ads include:

  • Campaign management and optimization
  • Reporting
  • Creative automation (available late 2022)

Constant Contact Debuts SMS Marketing

Constant Contact, a digital marketing platform, has announced the launch of SMS Marketing, a new feature that enables small businesses to leverage text message campaigns. SMS Marketing is designed to help Constant Contact customers capitalize on intent by enabling them to create, personalize and send text message campaigns. 

Constant Contact customers using SMS Marketing will have access to:

  • Automated triggers
  • Insightful reporting
  • Lead generation landing page
  • SMS sign-up email template

Celebrus Releases No-Party Data Technology

Celebrus has released a "no-party data technology" called Celebrus CX Vault. It will allow customers to keep their information private and brands to deliver relevant messages. 

“Many vendors talk about ‘cookieless solutions,’ but don’t have an answer for it," Bill Bruno, CEO of D4t4 Solutions, the parent company of Celebrus, said in a statement. "In studies around the globe, there are two competing forces: consumers demand privacy, but they also demand a personalized experience. Brands up until this moment have struggled with how to balance an approach to that, particularly with the increasing rate of opt-outs on devices."

