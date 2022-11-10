About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Girl outdoor hiking on a trail in the qoods with sun rays coming between the trees. Taken in Cypress Provincial Park, West Vancouver, British Columbia.
Editorial

What B2B Buyers Want, and Ways to Align Your Customer Journeys

6 minute read
Christine Crandell avatar
November 10, 2022
Customer Experience
B2B buyers are evolving their journeys — and moving the cheese along with them.

Brands are cracking the code on what buyers want. ABM, RevOps, intent, AI, PLG, and a whole lot of technology is improving sales productivity and the effectiveness of every marketing dollar. 

Actually, that's not true. Instead of codes being cracked, B2B buyers are evolving their journeys — and moving the cheese along with them.

A buying team member was recently asked why they did not purchase from a vendor. "The process was brutal,” they said. “It was all about the sale. There was nothing about value for the customer or about the customer. I don't need this."

Quest to Stay Aligned With Buying Team Behaviors

Both won and lost customers across various industries have made similar comments over the past 24 months. Buyers are acting differently, delaying contact with vendors and sending specific requests and expectations when they do reach out. 

The concept of a buyer's journey has been around for decades. In short, it is a detailed map of the content, decisions, actions, intentions and sentiment that a buyer goes through to solve a problem. Mostly that includes making a purchase decision.

Journeys are constantly evolving, and therein lies the rub. For vendor engagement strategies to work they need to stay aligned with buying team behaviors. To achieve that companies need to continually monitor journeys from the "outside in."

Related Article: Are You Creating the Best B2B Buyer Customer Experience?

Timing Is Changing for B2B Journeys

Journeys consist of hundreds of activities. Some matter more than others. These are called micro-moments which are intent-rich buyer actions when they have a specific need. As buyer behaviors evolve, the when and what of micro-moments change.  

Let’s compare how B2B journeys have changed over the past two years. One big change is in timing. 

Below is a high-level purchase journey showing the frequency of buyer-initiated vendor interactions based on hundreds of B2B buyer interviews conducted. That includes websites, content, events and sales or support teams. The green line represents the 2019/2020 timeframe; the red line represents 2021/2022.

trigger

A buyer raises their hand when the line arches up. Prior to that, they engage primarily with digital assets — yours, competitors, and influencers — and tap into their peers. The red line indicates buyers are delaying direct sales engagement until a later stage in the journey.

Let's go a level deeper to see how timing changed. The red bubble is when a buyer raises their hand to directly engage with vendors. In 2019/2020, buyers raised their hand after researching the problem, tapping into peers, developing a master list of vendors and conducting an initial short-list.

2020 b2b buyer journey

Compare that to today. Hand-raising occurs after the buying team has completed their research into alternatives, vendor product features/fit, reputation, discovered pricing and completed a second short-list.

2022 b2b buyer journey
 

The Price of Admission

Every vendor is trying to figure out how to be in sync with buyers. According to the buying team lead for a global insurance and financial services firm, "When I go to a website, I want to see screenshots, video demos, use cases, testimonials, and pricing. Vendors who do not put product screenshots on their website are always hard to use."

When buyers finally do engage, it is often with less than three vendors. Unfortunately, the other vendors often do not know they were even considered, evaluated and eliminated. Since buyers have invested time and resources in understanding a vendor's capabilities, they expect vendors to have similar knowledge about their company and industry. It's the price of admission into the deal. 

And that is when things can go awry.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
AdobeStock_378653560
Nov
22
Optimize Your Online Patient Experiences
How to use data to deliver informative digital experiences while navigating patient privacy laws
Webinar
AdobeStock_283780955
Nov
29
CMS + DAM: Content at the Center of the Digital Experience
Outstanding digital experiences demand outstanding content
Webinar
AdobeStock_342996109
Dec
1
Top 10 Ways to Step Up Your Digital Experience: Sitecore Symposium Takeaways
Be equipped with top digital trends
Webinar
Dec
7
[EIS Webinar] What is PIM and Why Your Ecommerce Business Needs It
Attend this webinar and learn how PIM can add value to your digital business as you maximize your return on investment.
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Explore the latest customer experience and customer services technologies
Webinar
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
On demand
The Evolution of Employee Recognition
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Webinar
AdobeStock_378653560
Nov
22
Optimize Your Online Patient Experiences
How to use data to deliver informative digital experiences while navigating patient privacy laws
Webinar
AdobeStock_283780955
Nov
29
CMS + DAM: Content at the Center of the Digital Experience
Outstanding digital experiences demand outstanding content
Webinar
AdobeStock_378653560
Nov
22
Optimize Your Online Patient Experiences
How to use data to deliver informative digital experiences while navigating patient privacy laws
Webinar
AdobeStock_283780955
Nov
29
CMS + DAM: Content at the Center of the Digital Experience
Outstanding digital experiences demand outstanding content
Webinar
AdobeStock_342996109
Dec
1
Top 10 Ways to Step Up Your Digital Experience: Sitecore Symposium Takeaways
Be equipped with top digital trends
Webinar
AdobeStock_378653560
Nov
22
Optimize Your Online Patient Experiences
How to use data to deliver informative digital experiences while navigating patient privacy laws

Related Article: How to Optimize Customer Acquisition and Retention

How Buyers Really Feel

In a recent conversation with several heads of B2B Sales, I asked about their sales approach. For most it was a BDR/SDR books an initial qualification call which includes a short company presentation. The prospect is then handed off to an account executive who embarks on more qualification, discovery and use case discussions. A generic demo may be given on the second or third call. After more discovery, budget and timing qualification, a sales engineer is involved, and things get meatier.

Exactly the opposite of what buying teams want.

According to Gartner, of the entire journey, buyers only spend 17% of their time with vendors. Put yourself in the buyer's shoes. They know a lot about the vendor and have specific questions and a clear path to decision-making; they are eager to get going. The buying team's process grounds to a halt when vendors possess little knowledge of the buyer, company and industry. The shininess of the short-listed vendor goes from brilliant to patina.

What Buyers Hate from Vendors

There are additional frustrations:

  1. Generic demos: Forcing buyers to sit through generic presentations and demos increases the likelihood the vendor will be eliminated. Buyers want highly tailored demos that are use-case and industry-specific.
  2. Pricing transparency: Buyers want pricing upfront, preferably on the website. When they don’t find it they turn to their networks to discover what others paid. This often results in sticker shock when it comes time to negotiate the price, and surprise is never a good thing. 
  3. Validating post-purchase experience: Onboarding, customer support and training are significant final selection decision variables. Buyers expect vendors to present a clear, customized, detailed plan and meet the team before signing the contract. A couple of bad references or word of mouth chatter will result in elimination.

Some touchpoints are negative experiences, not all. There are several points of delight in the journey, especially with vendors that are listening and trying to deliver on expectations. Positive experiences can outweigh negative ones but not all the time. Understanding the buyer's journey is key to eliminating touchpoints that do not meet the needs of the buyer. 

Turn Change to Your Advantage

What does it look like when vendors operationalize buyer-centric journeys? Their sales and marketing are aligned to the journey and expectations. A won B2B customer summed it up this way:

"The personal relationship clearly is fundamental. And it's fundamental to a successful relationship with the vendor because you must really trust. You must be able to trust that this person will not oversell you. I rarely have an excellent experience with software vendors, but I would say that I have had that with [vendor]."

Keep in mind that buyers define their own journey. It’s the responsibility of vendors to align their operations to meet buyer expectations. An aligned customer relationship requires a different mindset — a symbiotic relationship with the customer. 

5 Ways to Get Started With Buyer-Centric Sales Cycles

Customer-alignment is both a business strategy and discipline requiring processes to continually capture and understand how journeys are evolving. Here are five steps to get your started:

  1. Conduct quarterly qualitative buying team journey research.
  2. Help employees “connect the dots” between their roles and buyer expectations.
  3. Conduct gap analyses between touchpoints and journey maps.
  4. Prioritize action plans to fix key micro-moments and align touchpoints.
  5. Encode journey maps into RevOps and martech systems.

The key is to start — your prospects and customers will thank you. And you’ll see the results in pipeline conversion and win/loss ratios.

About the author

Christine Crandell

Christine Crandell is President of New Business Strategies, a customer alignment consulting firm. She is a recognized practitioner, speaker and author with clients in high technology, services and discrete manufacturing that are driving growth by becoming customer-centric.

Tags

customer experienceb2b marketingcxmb2bb2b salesb2b buyers

Featured Research

Featured research
Research Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Verint Digital-First Engagement
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Three Steps to Optimize Agent Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences
Boost customer satisfaction and reduce the organization’s cost-to-serve
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Moving Your CX Metrics Forward
How to advance CSAT and NPS programs
Read now
Featured research
On-Demand Webinar
What is a CDP and How to Choose a CDP
Customer expectations are at an all-time high for having 1-1 personalized experiences
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Verint Digital-First Engagement
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Three Steps to Optimize Agent Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences
Boost customer satisfaction and reduce the organization’s cost-to-serve
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play