The Gist

  • CX practitioners' growth. Early adoption of Threads can boost exposure and establish thought leadership.
  • Fostering connections. Threads promotes brand advocacy and engagement through lighthearted, fun interactions.
  • Immediate engagement. Even if Threads doesn't last, its current popularity offers immediate, significant brand benefits.

As of July 5, 2023, I was the 11,508,230th person (they give you a badge) to sign up for Meta’s new app “Threads.” (Cue unnecessarily, overly excited brain that has spent more time indulging in the simplicity of this app in 24 hours, than getting sleep).

What is Threads? Simply put, Elon Musk’s Twitter nemesis. It’s Twitter without the hashtags, bots and ads that clog nearly every other social media platform — and it’s awesome. For those of us who have joined already, we’ve spent countless minutes (hours) forming new connections, reacting to lighthearted, humorous posts, and chatting about the future of this shiny new CX/social media “toy” that we have high hopes for — especially for CX practitioners.

It’s MySpace-level excitement with Clubhouse-level curiosity.

Why Adopt Threads Early: Listen Up, Customer Experience Leaders

I’m a big fan of using new tech/social platforms to continue to evolve a brand. The faster you are to adopt, the more exposure you get to a well-engaged audience, which can translate to faster partnerships, a boost in sales and establishing yourself as a thought leader among the early pioneers. Are you listening CX pros?

For those who have a process of using new tech at your organization, with skeptics at the helm, it’s no different from using Twitter to post a message, though you don’t have character limits, hashtags and the algorithms that accompany it (it’s currently a refreshing “free-for-all”). Instead, it’s purely about diving in and making new connections, which may seem a little “loose” to highly data-structured individuals but surely can create CX opportunities that are unexpected.

Related Article: With Threads, Meta Has Plenty of Opportunity and Underappreciated Risk

What This Means for CX Practitioners

Already, I’ve seen brands, such as Virgin Voyages, Truff Sauce and Fresh, use this app to come up with creative ways to promote their brands and engage with users, through cheeky humor and lighthearted posts. I’ve seen these same brands claim on Threads they have gained more followers in 24 hours than they did in nearly two years of using Instagram.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
How generative AI enhances Ecommerce
Jul
18
Enhancing the Ecommerce Experience with Generative AI and Personalization
Discover how personalized imagery drives diversity in customer reach and boosts internal content production.
Webinar
How Experian data sets add unique value to customer use cases
Jul
20
Introducing Partner Data in Adobe Real-Time CDP, Featuring Experian
Join our webinar to discover how Adobe Real-Time CDP helps acquire new customers and enrich existing profiles with partner data
Webinar
Tips to eliminate friction, improve loyalty, and ultimately increase revenue
Jul
24
Customer Journey Mapping Reboot: Reducing Effort and Decreasing Churn
Are you curious about what drives customer loyalty in 2023? Here's a hint: It's not about "surprising and delighting."
Webinar
Leadership and change management skills for advancing DAM practices
Jul
25
DAM for Higher Education: Breaking Down Marketing and Communications Silos
Join our webinar to find out how to establish a DAM strategy that aligns to University priorities
Webinar
Understanding important data requirements for AI being built today
Jul
26
How Personalization & Privacy Build Longterm Profitable Customers
This session covers best practices for 1st, 2nd, and 3d party cookie solutions, and preparing for the AI future.
Webinar
Optimize resource allocation to maximize content ROI
Jul
27
Mastering Digital Transformation: 10 Strategies for Efficient Content Workflows
Join us as we share 10 actionable ways to keep your digital initiatives on track and help you create more content in less time.
Webinar
How generative AI enhances Ecommerce
Jul
18
Enhancing the Ecommerce Experience with Generative AI and Personalization
Discover how personalized imagery drives diversity in customer reach and boosts internal content production.
Webinar
How Experian data sets add unique value to customer use cases
Jul
20
Introducing Partner Data in Adobe Real-Time CDP, Featuring Experian
Join our webinar to discover how Adobe Real-Time CDP helps acquire new customers and enrich existing profiles with partner data
Webinar
How generative AI enhances Ecommerce
Jul
18
Enhancing the Ecommerce Experience with Generative AI and Personalization
Discover how personalized imagery drives diversity in customer reach and boosts internal content production.
Webinar
How Experian data sets add unique value to customer use cases
Jul
20
Introducing Partner Data in Adobe Real-Time CDP, Featuring Experian
Join our webinar to discover how Adobe Real-Time CDP helps acquire new customers and enrich existing profiles with partner data
Webinar
Tips to eliminate friction, improve loyalty, and ultimately increase revenue
Jul
24
Customer Journey Mapping Reboot: Reducing Effort and Decreasing Churn
Are you curious about what drives customer loyalty in 2023? Here's a hint: It's not about "surprising and delighting."
Webinar
How generative AI enhances Ecommerce
Jul
18
Enhancing the Ecommerce Experience with Generative AI and Personalization
Discover how personalized imagery drives diversity in customer reach and boosts internal content production.

Right now, following these brands is “so in,” due to the newness of the app and the excitement about being one of the “first” to join. But that’s more marketing than CX, right?

Where does CX comes into play? Here are three ways you can use Threads today that will work well for CX practitioners:

  1. Use Threads as a form of advocacy, but take a lighter approach. If a customer is willing to participate, ask them for a quote, based on a more creative/fun question you have come up with. (This is currently a more lighthearted app where people love to learn in a more positive environment.) For example, “What is one fun/memorable moment you have had with our team?” Then post that with a fun pic of your organization’s team or another image that is relevant. Remember, people are looking for eye-catching moments to respond to.
  2. Do a Q&A with customers on Threads. Whether a customer, partnership or fellow CX professional (assuming they have a Threads account or can be convinced to create one), this is a fun way to do a five-minute Q&A session, where others can participate. Ensure the first post to your thread has an eye-catching image or GIF to accompany so people stop and participate.
  3. Establish thought leadership in CX. Cheeky GIFs, quotes, humor, eye-catching images and “lighter” thoughts (related to CX) are all great ways to establish thought leadership and grow your own personal brand as a CX leader.

Related Article: What Is Meta's Instagram Threads?

Dive into the World of Threads and Amplify Your Brand

Right now, people are very curious and eager to belong and follow each other, given that the feeds are not restricted to only those you follow, which is a great thing for CX professionals who want to grow their own brands and help their organizations in the process. Whether the app goes “the distance” or not doesn’t matter — it’s the immediate engagement that does and one that could pay off in spades in the long run.

So, get out there, have fun and join us “Thread Heads” (coined by my good friend, Adrian Speyer) in this great “new” world of making connections and socializing in a fantastic new way!

fa-solid fa-hand-paper Learn how you can join our contributor community.