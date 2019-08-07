Customer experience (CX) technology provider Medallia’s IPO offers more proof that CX strategies and technologies are “must haves” and that CX has evolved to an era of context-driven customer engagement. As of this week, the 1,258-employee CX tech company out of San Francisco had a market worth of $4.61 billion.

On the heels of last month’s initial public offering by Medallia, analysts shared their thoughts with CMSWire.

“I think it demonstrates the value of CX,” said Faith Adams, senior analyst for Forrester who serves customer experience professionals. “And that it is a must-have, not something that is nice to have. It also heightens awareness of the various tools. At the same time, it also can start to show some of the challenges that surround the tech as new categories emerge.”