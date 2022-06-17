About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Security camera hanging off building.
Editorial

What’s Your Customer Personalization Creep Factor Threshold?

4 minute read
Alan J. Porter avatar
June 17, 2022
Customer Experience
How can you use customer information to deliver a personalized experience without it coming across as creepy?

The first time I heard the phrase "creep factor" was while doing some consulting for a large pharmaceutical company around their personalization project. They were struggling with just how much of the customer data that they held that they could expose back to a customer during a transaction without it feeling that they knew too much.

And they did know an awful lot about their customers, not just the doctors and medical facilities they dealt with, but also the individuals who had been prescribed one or more of their products. The conundrum they faced, and it’s a common one for any company that captures information about the customer, was how could they use that information to deliver a personalized experience without it coming across as creepy? When did personalization become too much?

Know Your Audience

The first rule of creating any sort of customer experience, from marketing, sales, all the way through to support, is to “know your audience.” We need to be able to empathize with our audience, to understand what it is they are trying to achieve when they interact with us.

What problems do they have that we can solve for them? What can we do to make their lives easier, to make them more successful? Companies that understand their audiences have greater success and more repeat business. And to do that we need to collect information about who the audience is; otherwise, we are just acting on assumptions.

The problem is, what do we do with all that data, especially if it is data that allows us to build a picture of an individual’s behavior? Is it Personally Identifiable Information (PII)? There are rules and legislation in place, as well as good business practices to follow around the handling of such data; but the question remains of just how do we use it in communicating with our customers?

Related Article: 3 Tales From the Creepy Personalization Vault, and 1 Important Lesson

Creating Barriers to Engagement

Working with the pharma company in question we determined that their customers had a tolerance for voluntarily sharing four pieces of data when they interacted with the company, and around the same for when the company communicated to them. It turned out that engagement was better if those four pieces of data were spread over a series of communications. Showing that the company knew four things about the customer in a single email did in-fact cross that "creep factor" threshold.

We also discovered that the tone of any personalized communication also mattered when determining customer reactions. Overfamiliarity can instantly cause a negative reaction.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
When Legacy Met Composable A DXP Love Story
Jun
21
When Legacy Met Composable: A DXP Love Story
Webinar
5 Modern Data-Driven Applications
Jun
28
5 Modern Data-Driven Applications That Transformed Employee and Customer Experiences
How Louis Vuitton, Carrefour, Tesco, Pepsi Co., and PVH made the switch to NoSQL
Webinar
Customer Service Team
Jun
30
Effortless Customer Service for the Digital-First Era
Conference
Digital Workplace Experience 2022 - Q3
Aug
3
Digital Workplace Experience - Q3 2022
Resilience & Agility in Disruptive Times
Conference
How Great Organizations Empower Customer Experience Teams
Aug
17
Digital Experience Summit - Q3 2022
How Great Organizations Empower Customer Experience Teams
Conference
Succeeding in the Era of the Intelligent Workplace
Oct
12
Digital Workplace Experience - Q4 2022
Succeeding in the Era of the Intelligent Workplace
Webinar
When Legacy Met Composable A DXP Love Story
Jun
21
When Legacy Met Composable: A DXP Love Story
Webinar
5 Modern Data-Driven Applications
Jun
28
5 Modern Data-Driven Applications That Transformed Employee and Customer Experiences
How Louis Vuitton, Carrefour, Tesco, Pepsi Co., and PVH made the switch to NoSQL
Webinar
When Legacy Met Composable A DXP Love Story
Jun
21
When Legacy Met Composable: A DXP Love Story
Webinar
5 Modern Data-Driven Applications
Jun
28
5 Modern Data-Driven Applications That Transformed Employee and Customer Experiences
How Louis Vuitton, Carrefour, Tesco, Pepsi Co., and PVH made the switch to NoSQL
Webinar
Customer Service Team
Jun
30
Effortless Customer Service for the Digital-First Era
Webinar
When Legacy Met Composable A DXP Love Story
Jun
21
When Legacy Met Composable: A DXP Love Story

Interestingly this came up in conversation when my wife and I were out for dinner with several friends the other week. And in my very unscientific round-the-table survey, everyone agreed that if they receive an email that uses their first name in an over-friendly, overfamiliar manner from someone they have never interacted with before, then it will be immediately deleted. Overfamiliarity in personalization can be viewed as not only creepy, but as pushy and creates a barrier to engagement.

The Illusion of Personalization

Perhaps the answer to using customer data is not personalization on the individual level, but the illusion of personalization. At a recent conference I heard the following quote from the IDC analyst Marci Maddox, and I think it makes a very valid point:

“Personalization is not about putting names on 10,000 pieces of content; it’s about delivering the right valued content to 10 people.”

Wouldn’t it be better to be able to deliver the right content and experiences to a group of people with similar interests and problems to solve? It’s an approach that shows empathy without being creepy, but still makes the customer feel that we do know them and their problems, interest, desires and goals. 

Instead of trying to manage the "creep factor" while trying to reach the mythical 1:1 personalization goal, maybe we should focus on the tasks at hand? Just because we can collect data about individuals, maybe we need to consider if we should be doing it.

About the author

Alan J. Porter

Alan J. Porter is the Chief Content Architect at Hyland Software.

Tags

customer experiencedigital marketingcxmdxmpersonalizationcustomer dataprivacy

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
How to Make Every Survey a Top Customer Experience
Engage at the Right Moment
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
How to Stay Ahead of Ecommerce in 2022 and Beyond
Thrive in the Face of Change
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Content Style Guide
The path to creating consistent and engaging customer experiences
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Digital Customer Experience
Data and insights from top executives
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Employee Retention
How to Earn Employee Trust & Retain Top Talent
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2022 Q1)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of the Digital Workplace 2021
500+ organizations offer a compelling snapshot of where we are and how the leaders are different
Read now
Featured research
eBook
How to Make Every Survey a Top Customer Experience
Engage at the Right Moment
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
How to Stay Ahead of Ecommerce in 2022 and Beyond
Thrive in the Face of Change
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Content Style Guide
The path to creating consistent and engaging customer experiences
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Digital Customer Experience
Data and insights from top executives
Read now