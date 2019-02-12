This is part 3 of a 4 part series on customer experience, sponsored by OpenText.

There are more than a few mid to large-sized organizations in the world that don’t have some type of digital asset management (DAM) in place to help store and manage their media – typically an assortment of images and video. In many of these companies, typical use-cases for a DAM involve storing these assets to be used on a corporate web site, in internal company communications, or in marketing campaigns.

Metadata against these assets is usually pretty limited, making searching and accessing them a time-consuming activity for the design and marketing professionals every time they have a need. In many cases, these departmental DAM solutions are not fully hooked up to a content management system (CMS) to push media out to the appropriate web pages, and are really just being used to store media and manually transfer them to other applications.

While this type of departmental DAM installation may be reasonable for organizations with limited applications and use cases, it will not be able to manage the millions of digital assets being used by companies in grueling enterprise-grade applications around the world. Global organizations in retail or media can have millions of pictures, video and audio clips that must be accessible in near-real time and need an enterprise-grade DAM solution that can not only meet the current organization’s needs, but be able to scale up as business grows in order to future-proof your DAM investment.

And while many DAMs call themselves enterprise-ready with an assortment of features and support services targeted at global enterprise organizations, few on the market can be called ‘performance’ DAMs, ones that can perform at scale by supporting millions of massive assets in a demanding global setting. With a performance DAM in play, your organization’s DAM can move from a departmental solution to serving as your global digital media supply chain to feed your entire customer experience.

What to Look for in a Performance DAM

Performance DAMs differ from the standard departmental DAM solution is several key aspects. A performance DAM is built to handle the moving, processing and storing of millions of huge media files (think 8K video), and then to deliver them out to the right customer at the right time through relevant martech solutions. Performance enterprise-grade DAMs like the OpenText Media Management or the OpenText Digital Asset Management for SAP Solutions can manage millions or even a billion assets of large media files, and search across dozens of metadata fields in a microsecond, helping to free up your staff from spending endless hours searching for just the right image for a campaign.

Enterprise-grade DAMs like the OpenText solutions have additional functionality to ensure they will meet the growing demands of your business. The additional functionality typically include features that allow you to streamline your processes in order to get campaigns and their supporting assets into, and out of marketing as quickly as possible. Look for features like marketing collaboration tools that will improve the back and forth between agency and brand with streamlined workflow, review and approval tools for both internal and agency projects. Another core feature to look out for is activity management functionality, which will allow you to configure and automate common marketing tasks in an easy-to-use user interface (UI). Finally, if you want a DAM to work where and when your employees need to access it for lower demand apps, look for a DAM with a mobile UI and mobile media management functionality so people can access it on the go. Projects shouldn’t be held hostage by an approver that is traveling out of the office. Review and approval on a mobile device is mandatory for the busy executive.

Enterprise DAMs like the Opentext solutions also offer localization features like supporting multiple languages and thousands of simultaneous users so the system will not bog down when being accessed and leveraged across the largest multinational organizations. Features like accelerated file transfer allows global users to easily encrypt and securely transfer large-sized files faster with guaranteed delivery.

Any marketer who has tried to align and synch up delivery and activation of dozens of assets for campaigns across multiple channels knows how challenging it is to get it all to market at the same time. Being able to tune the DAM processes with advanced workflow functionality, knowing your DAM can handle whatever file size you throw at it, and having all the localization and file features for a global org, can give marketers a real leg-up in trying to execute a global customer experience strategy.

Conclusion

DAMs are a core infrastructure technology component that can serve as the multi-channel digital media supply chain for your unified customer experience efforts. But a basic departmental DAM solution is not going to cut it for your organization if that's what you need to accomplish. You want an enterprise DAM solution that is as future-proof as possible, so it can not only meet your business needs today, but will be able to scale when your business and customers evolve. Performance DAMs have the muscle to not only handle millions of massive assets out of the box, but also have flexibility in their software processes and workflows that allow you to tune and align your DAM processes to the rest of your organization and agency partners.