Businesses sweat the catastrophic failures, but its the accumulation of smaller failures that will sink your reputation PHOTO: Quino Al

One of the most widely broadcast stories of 2017 was about an airplane passenger who refused to give up his seat when ordered to do so by airline personnel. After a few moments of arguing, the passenger was forcibly dragged off the plane, suffering a concussion, a broken nose and the loss of two teeth in the process.

The story quickly went viral, with video and images popping up on every conceivable outlet. The airline lost nearly $1 billion of its stock value overnight. That consequence matched our understanding of how the natural world works. The impact of the story was so catastrophic that the airline was certain to be sunk.

However, when we checked back a few months later, the airline’s stock price had not only rebounded, but was up a further 10 percent from its pre-incident level. Aside from a couple of months of news stories and internet memes, there was virtually no financial repercussion.

But what exactly happened to change the airline’s fortunes? Was it clever PR and branding? Insightful new leadership? Was the market rewarding negative — and potentially criminal — behavior?

As it turns out, this airline debacle was just another proof point that catastrophic failures are not as damaging as we expect them to be.

How Our Perception Works

Humans are quite good at pattern detection. We subconsciously and routinely search for patterns everywhere we go. When we detect an anomaly in a pattern, it seizes our attention. Think Neo and the girl in the red dress in “The Matrix.”

Ultimately, though, unless anomalies become routine and therefore part of the pattern, we simply observe, analyze and dismiss them. When catastrophic service failures happen to us, we end up forgetting and ignoring them. Even in cases where we do remember them, they hardly have an impact on behavior long term. Not because they didn’t have an impact on us, but because they are outside of our expectations.

An average person probably couldn’t tell me much about the details of a trip to the grocery store three months ago. They won’t remember if it was easy to find a parking space, if there was a line for the pharmacy, or the general appearance of the cashier. Our memory simply does not retain those details.

However, if asked to describe experiences with that store in general, most people would be able to comment on its convenience, whether or not it carries the products they need and if pricing is reasonable. In the study of customer experience, we usually refer to this as “residual memory,” and residual memories can be more powerful predictors of future behavior than instantaneous evaluations of a single customer experience without any other context.

One Catastrophic Failure vs. a Pattern of Little Failures

Imagine stopping by Kroger to grab your favorite drink, and as you are checking out, the cashier behaves in a curt, dismissive manner, and is even a little bit rude. That would be an anomaly. You would likely dismiss this as someone just having a bad moment or a bad day, especially if you see the same cashier another week and that behavior was absent.

However, if I go to the same Kroger on several occasions and every time the store is out of the specialty dental floss I need, that is a pattern of failure. Again, humans are really good at spotting patterns.

The outcomes of those two scenarios differ greatly. In the first case, you blow off the poor experience with the cashier and largely forget about it. In the second, your residual memory tells you that Kroger doesn’t carry what you need.

Perhaps Kroger was out of my dental floss because of a simple logistics delay. But I, the customer, don’t care about the why. All I will remember is that the business does not have what I wanted and I should go somewhere else next time to buy my dental floss. In this way, ordinary, daily failures are almost always the foundation of negative residual memory.

In this case, all Kroger has done is given me a reason to shop a different store, like Walgreens. Being forced to go to Walgreens, I now notice that some of the things I buy at Kroger are cheaper at Walgreens, and my spending patterns shift.

Simple, ordinary service failures shifted my behavior when a catastrophic one didn’t. That’s because the rude cashier feels very off-brand for Kroger, but lots of grocery stores don’t carry everything you want to need… completely on-brand.

Companies can promote positive residual memories by creating a highly detailed process around delivering services, and then completing that process with the utmost attention and authenticity. It’s not just requiring cashiers to smile at customers. It’s not even training every employee to smile, all the time.

Instead, companies are better off honing their hiring, coaching and employee morale practices to ensure that they have authentic employees who are happy and who want to make the customer happy. Customers then build residual memories of smiling faces, and the store gains a reputation for always having friendly people. Before long, customers have built a strong emotional tie to the brand.

Customer experience practitioners refer to that emotional tie as “affective commitment.” Every company in the world would like to foster affective commitment among their customers, because people do crazy things when their emotions are wrapped up in a brand. More specifically, the most irrational spending behavior occurs among people who have an emotional commitment to a brand, and that creates opportunities to make more money. People who rant and rave about a brand, evangelizing everywhere they go, aren’t going pay attention to a $1 increase in price. And if they do, they justify it. Their money isn’t going anywhere except to that brand.

Keep in mind that a negative emotional bond can have the reverse effect. When it comes to people who have the worst image of your brand, it doesn’t matter how much you up your game. They hate your brand; their money is going elsewhere.

The Advantage of Affective Commitment

An emotional, affective commitment is created in a variety of ways. Sometimes it’s driven by the perception that a company has a higher core mission and makes an effort to celebrate and elevate the causes of people it wants to serve. Sometimes customers forge emotional bonds with an aspirational brand, and mentally self-identify with the company’s vision.

Patagonia is a brand with a high level of affective commitment among its customers. It has aligned with its customers’ core values, and as a result, people will demonstrate “irrational” shopping behavior with Patagonia products. For example, a typical puff jacket retails on Patagonia’s website for $199. A similar jacket that will provide equivalent heat-retention in the vast majority of use cases retails at Walmart for less than $20.

Given that disparity, why would someone choose the Patagonia jacket? Customers (affectively committed, it goes without saying) will argue the more expensive jacket is very well made, and if they ever damage it, Patagonia will repair or replace it, for free.

This is an enviable position for Patagonia, to say the least. Not only do people rarely send merchandise back for repair, but they will spend as much on a Patagonia jacket as they would on five or six puff jackets in different colors from Walmart (with money for a night at the movies). That is the power of an emotional brand affiliation.

Although Patagonia is careful to avoid catastrophic blunders, it would certainly survive one because its customers draw from a long pattern of positive residual memory.

As I reach out to companies about improving their customer experience programs, I proselytize that they need to spend more time worrying about core missions, first principles and small details. It is too easy to develop a pattern of minor service failures, because they are common and easily explained away — but the customer never forgets. Understanding what truly ties people to a brand enables companies to build strong emotional links with their customers, increasing affective commitment — and sales.