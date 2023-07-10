The Gist

Data quality. Good quality data is vital for AI and machine learning to function effectively and efficiently.

Good quality data is vital for AI and machine learning to function effectively and efficiently. Metadata significance. Metadata underpins digital strategies, optimizing user experience and enabling AI learning.

Metadata underpins digital strategies, optimizing user experience and enabling AI learning. Trust importance. Authentic and trusted data, managed through effective governance, forms the foundation of responsible AI and machine learning.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning provide metadata and require metadata to work. The ideas of AI and machine learning are no longer science fiction, let alone fiction. They have become an applied practice and discipline in business. Machine learning is the ability for computer systems to “learn” with continually supplied data without any explicit programming telling the computer what to do. AI is when a computer displays the apparent cognitive ability to think, learn and problem solve in real time. This is both exciting and concerning. It forces us to realize that data is the foundation upon which these types of computer intelligence can be built.

We want the machines to learn and do more, but we must provide them with good quality data in order for them to do that. We need to get our metadata house in order to support this AI-based technology. Good data = smart data = happy AI. Good robots.

What Is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is a new AI technology that is transforming the way we humans interact with machines. It is powered by natural language processing (NLP) and deep learning algorithms to understand and respond to human conversations in real-time. ChatGPT works by taking user input as context for its response generator. It uses language structure and semantics to select words that make sense in the context of the conversation, as well as common conversational topics and patterns to generate natural, relevant responses.

Think of it as the best chatbot you have ever met. And, there is much it can do from:

Text generation for your digital content needs.

The next level of chatbots.

Data analysis capabilities analyzing large amounts of data in order to then make better insights and analytics.

Content recommendations for suggested products or content.

Language translation to allow for greater global audience experiences.

Related Article: Real Marketing and Customer Experience Questions — and ChatGPT's Answers

Good Data Is Required

But it’s not magic; the robots need data — and to be trained.

Data is the foundation for content and all that organizations do in business and how they interact with their customers. Data is proliferating, and that growth is only going to continue exponentially. As it multiplies, organizations need refreshed, enterprise-level approaches to systematically create, distribute and manage data.

Hand-in-hand with this expansion comes increases in regulation on how organizations must manage and protect the privacy of their, and even their customers’ information. Data is intimately associated with business transactions and in turn those associated actions by people; it demands all of our attention. Data is not just a technical challenge: The way humans interact with systems and processes must also be considered, and good security is designed with people in mind.

Data provides a foundation for digital strategy. Creating the whole solution — and connecting it throughout your ecosystem — means that your digital assets can be part of this innovation by generating revenue, increasing efficiencies and enhancing your ability to meet new and emerging market opportunities for your users. Embrace your content, understanding all that you can about what it can do; never stop asking questions. All of this requires data integrity; ensuring that your information is complete, correct and up to date. It is important that controls are placed on how, when and by whom data can be created, modified, deleted and used.

Related Article: Customer Data Management Is the Key to Consumer Trust, Profitability

Robots Should Be Trusted

“Robots are good at things that are structured.” — Vijay Kumar

Technology is great when it is leveraged to transform data into information and then information into insights that can generate knowledge — something actionable and meaningful. Data provides the meaning upon which processes and technology can be optimized. But if the data delivered does not match the user expectations, then the efficiencies of a personalized consumer experience are lost.

Technology is a tool capable of being used to achieve a specific goal. The tool’s functionality has the capacity to produce satisfaction when used to perform a particular task. Understanding the needs of users and providing those touchpoints will increase the perception of personalization and improve the overall experience and allow machines to learn.

The struggle in managing content within the digital world is as complex as the digital workflows underpinning those efforts. This provides the link allowing processes and technology to be optimized, and hopefully where learning and intelligence may begin. The best way for AI to “learn” is by doing; working with good data.

So, how is it looking for you? Do you trust your data?

Metadata Matters

“The key to artificial intelligence has always been the representation.” — Jeff Hawkins

Metadata is the foundation of your data; the foundation for your digital strategy. It is needed to deliver an optimized and fully engaging consumer experience. There are other critical steps to take as well, including building the right team, making the correct business case, and performing effective requirements gathering — but nothing can replace an effective metadata foundation for your digital strategy.

As previously stated, you want your assets to be discovered; they want to be found. Content may still be king, but the user is also worthy because if you have great content and no one can find it, the value of the content is as good as it not existing. Metadata will help ensure that you are building the right system for the right users and represent the data in a meaningful way. Metadata becomes the permanent form of organization for your data feeding the AI.

Content drives brand — regardless of where it comes from and what it is, content is what is driving the DAM and more importantly, your brand. Think of content for what it does for you but also for what it is for your users. If digital asset management is a journey, then content is the road upon which you travel. Metadata is the constant connection between your content and your users. Metadata makes data smarter, better and optimized for use. Business needs, user needs and language change. Your metadata needs to adapt to stay relevant.

Trust and 'Diplomatics'

History teaches us that the study of “diplomatics” in archival studies posits that a document is authentic when it is what it claims to be. The Society of American Archivists definition reads, “The study of the creation, form, and transmission of records, and their relationship to the facts represented in them and to their creator, in order to identify, evaluate, and communicate their nature and authenticity.”

And, with that definition comes arguably its greatest modern proponent of diplomatics, Luciana Duranti, who reminds us to be mindful that “the persons, the concepts of function, competence, and responsibility” must all be considered when considering digital assets and trust, from creation to distribution. Trust in content created with authority, authenticity and responsibility.

Slow down. Identify trusted sources of information. Mute the “noise” and possible word corruption on social media and the data in which we might use to train. Take time to evaluate what has been presented. There is no prize for those who are first to publish content, but we are all definitely losers for failing to respond and letting the misinformation win.

Data: Trusted and Authentic

“Transparency builds trust.” — Denise Morrison

Integrity of information means it can be trusted as authentic and current. When content is allowed to move freely, the chain of custody can be lost, undermining trust that the information is original. By establishing rules around originality and custodianship, or document ownership, content can be relied on as the “single source of truth,” and there may well be more than one source of truth, for it is authenticity we seek. For example, if we define content as something that has value to the organization, then it is clear that controls should be placed on access to that content. If controls are not in place, or they are insufficient, then the consequences can be embarrassing and costly. Possible dangers might include having the company sustain damage to its reputation, or it could result in the loss of trust of clients or consumers.

While metadata helps us find the facts needed for that truth, governance is the structure around how organizations manage, use and distribute content, and it is a critical part to developing trust. Ultimately, governance is the structure enabling content stewardship, beginning with metadata, workflow strategy and policy development, and expanding to technological solutions to serve the creation, use and distribution of content. Content does not emerge fully formed into the world. Governance is the product of people working with technology in the execution of a process. Governance provides the transparency needed for content to be authoritative, authentic, and if we’re lucky, responsible.

Ultimately, trust in technology and the data flowing through its pipes will lead to greater participation that will increase information’s value and utility. Understanding the needs of users and showing transparency in the technology, the people and the process will improve the experience and start the path to building trust. And yet, trust is hard to come by because there is not enough of it in our data and the reporting of content for our consumption made available in our social media options. We must all do better.

The struggle in managing content within the digital world is as complex as the digital workflows underpinning the efforts. Fear might be the path to darker, more disturbing places, but where is the awareness to pull us away from those places. Thank goodness for school librarians who teach our youth how to evaluate information for research, and that while the first page of Google results is there front and center, there may well be better sources of trusted, and authentic of information on pages two, three and beyond. And, yet we adults might have forgotten those information evaluation skills as we are so eager to receive information from social media without question.

Trust may be built through effective data, and trust may be earned through good governance. Your health depends upon it.

Related Article: Data at Work: Metadata Matters

Conclusion on Data, AI & Machine Learning

Good data, trusted, authentic data is critical to AI and machine learning; trust and certainty that the data is accurate and usable is critical. Be mindful of the people, processes and technologies that may influence data and learning within business. Content is critical to business operations; it needs to be managed at all points of a digital life cycle. Leveraging meaningful metadata in contextualizing, categorizing and accounting for data provides the best chance for its return on investment.

The digital experience for users will be defined by their ability to identify, discover and experience an organization’s brand just as the organization has intended. Value is not found — it is made. Make the data meaningful and manage it well. Start with a foundation in data, embrace the transformation and discover the value in content. The “robots” are waiting and ready to go, so let’s give them what they need to do their job: good data.

And, while ChatGPT may well transform human behavior by providing a more “natural” communication with the robots, and perhaps more meaningful interaction, my hope is for the best and that this technology may be used for good intentions, if not the best. Businesses will appreciate the cost efficiencies, and increased consumer engagement and experiences. The future is happening in real-time, and the opportunities for greater connection, and the ability to share ideas is within our grasp. Ultimately, this is about greater access to information, the ability to share and celebrating the wealth of diversity our world has to offer.

And, as so eloquently reminded by author Angela Duckworth, "Language is one way to cultivate hope; people can learn to learn.”

Cheers to better data quality and a trusted future for us all.

Disclaimer

I am many things, but most certainly not a robot. It seems awkward to have to provide such a disclaimer, but I wrote this article myself, and no AI was involved in its creation. Not a robot, but a human. “It’s me. Hi. I’m the problem it’s me.” — Taylor Swift, "Antihero."

Learn how you can join our contributor community.