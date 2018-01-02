Customers demand instant interactions and marketers and their organizations need to produce content that’s up to a certain standard of quality, consistency and speed. Brian Kavanaugh, US marketing strategist at digital asset management (DAM) provider Bynder, shared those thoughts in a recent CMSWire-Bynder webinar entitled, “Beyond Marketing: CX-Driven DAM in 2018.”
Marketers and their organizations must foster a collaborative, efficient environment for content production that is flexible and includes a “single source of truth” for digital assets, according to Kavanaugh.
The Problem: Old Content Models
Organizations stuck in an old-school content supply chain model that has many content cooks and not enough content producers and publishers can lack the ability to mature their digital marketing programs. Kavanaugh cited a CMSWire article in which Gartner analyst Jake Sorofman wrote, “the content supply chain is the rate limiter to digital marketing maturity. Marketing managers waste time running after approvals and keeping disparate teams of content creators on the same page. Operations and analytics teams grow frustrated waiting for optimized programs to get to market. Finance teams wring their hands at the agency cost overruns, while revenue leaders bemoan the lack of content needed to power new sales growth,” he says.
Collaborative Solutions to the Rescue
Koonce added that purpose-built creative collaboration solutions are the next frontier for marketing technology. "It’s what’s needed to break the creative bottleneck that’s preventing marketers from making the most of their existing investments,” he says. Creative collaboration solutions can help solve content-producing bottlenecks in an era where so many other facets of marketing are automated, Bynder’s Kavanaugh said during the webinar. “Working in an old school kind of fashion doesn't typically work with the kind of volume we’re now requiring. We need personalized content, account-based content that is channel-specific,” Kavanaugh said.
Outdated content supply chains can be like highways built before a city doubles in population, Kavanaugh said. “In 2018 we're all content creators. If we're not original creators certainly we're delivering or manipulating content in some way, at some point along the path from original creation to the end customer," says Kavanaugh.
Optimizing the Content Supply Chain
Where can you start ensuring a better content-production strategy? Kavanaugh broke it down into three areas.
- Adopting a Central Source of Truth. That's what a DAM system is often referred to. “We have a saying: ‘if you want everyone to drink the same water, you should only have one well. That promotes consistency and ensures that people aren't going backwards in the content supply chain unnecessarily," Kavanaugh said.
- Make Marketers Out of Non Marketers. Create foolproof templates empowering subject matter experts and embrace that things are a little bit more holistic now and there are so many roles that are responsible for upholding the brand delivering its content.
- Embracing New Touchpoints. Ask the question where do customers like to interact? Are we everywhere? Are there perhaps new avenues to explore, other ones to sunset or let go of because they're not relevant anymore?