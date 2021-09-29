PHOTO: Unsplash

The world has changed and was changing even before 2020. The expansion of eCommerce, digital marketplaces and the accelerated digital transformation all affected customer journeys before the COVID-19 pandemic came through and turned the world upside-down. Over the past year and a half, customers acted in ways never before seen and with the pandemic slowly coming under control, customer behavior is poised to change once again.

These days, customer behavior is nearly unrecognizable from previous years. The customer journey has become more complex, fragmented, multi-channel and multi-origin — and will only remain so in the years to come. Customers are more discerning than ever before, investing their time, energy and money in those companies that meet them where they are and deliver messages personalized to their needs. In this environment, delivering superior visual experiences is essential to acquire and retain retail customers.

You Need To Meet Customers Where They Are

These days, customers are ready to change their habits in an instant. Not only are your customers comparing costs or quality, but also the inspiration and mission of the brands they reward with their loyalty (how the brand will impact their quality of life, how brands approach environmental protection, how brands contribute to cultural belonging and much more). Customers are fickle, and their preferences can change very quickly (especially when they can compare prices or products easily online as they research what they want). In a digital world, video is crucial for building trust and demonstrating reliability to your customers.

There’s a real cost to not meeting your customers where they are. If your content isn’t available on all the channels your customers are, you’re missing out on making connections. Further, once you’ve reached those customers, the content must be relevant to them, otherwise they’ll tune out at best or stop dealing with your brand at worst. A study found that 60% of American adults had stopped buying from a company simply because they didn’t like its ad campaign.

Easy To Find, Easy To Use

To get customers to see your content, your marketing stakeholders need access to them. The current speed of marketing means you need assets available at the point of need. Assets should be centralized and easily shareable, not siloed. Organizations should be able to adapt experiences at scale. By design, DAMs function as a Single Source of Truth (SSoT) — a single repository where marketers and anyone else who needs asset access can find all relevant versions of a particular media or brand asset (image, video, PDF, logo, brand guidelines etc.).

Data silos are one of the biggest challenges enterprises face around big data. Without easy access to data, organizations can’t make good decisions, which can lead to inefficiencies and potential lost revenue. By integrating with other tools in your martech stack, DAMs can remove data silos by providing access to digital assets as well as the necessary data visualization tools to measure the marketing performance of those assets to anyone who needs them.

Visual Assets Are Essential to the Digital Experience

Video has become more than a critical supplement of customer engagement; video is the primary form of content marketing, according to research. Visual content elicits emotions and generating strong emotional reactions generates more sales and stronger brand engagement. Whether your content includes video ads, product videos, tutorials, how-to videos or others, video is a crucial component to attract customers who interact with your brand — both before and after making a purchase.

With video being a primary way to effectively reach customers, your business needs a way to manage all those digital assets you’ll use to reach customers. A DAM does just that. It centralizes your digital assets and makes them available at the point of need, but it also allows you to enrich them so that you create unique viewing experiences. Want to add subtitles or chapters to a long form video? Transform your video into an animated GIF, ‘snackable’ content, or an interactive experience? Or perhaps you want to publish a collection of videos as a dynamic playlist? Whatever your video needs may be, a DAM has you covered. From optimizing to personalizing the online video experience, a DAM can help you reach customers through all the noise — even if just for a moment.

Conclusion

Given how quickly the world has changed, your company needs the right tools to manage its marketing assets and best meet customers where they are. Today’s customer isn’t just going to physical stores, they’re researching products online, following brands on social media, looking at the company website, signing up for newsletters, reading reviews and much, much more. Given the splintering of the customer buying experience, companies need the right tools to provide true omnichannel experiences.

Digital asset management solutions are essential if your company uses any kind of visual assets. DAMs make it easy for the right visual content to reach customers at the right time. They place your content in a central location, easily accessible by multiple teams and ready to provide a relevant and personalized digital experience.

