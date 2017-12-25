Anyone who feels intimidated by the range and selection of marketing tools available on the market have a champion in Anita Brearton. Where others create an aura of FUD (fear, urgency and doubt) when it comes to martech selection, Brearton says, "It's OK, we're all in this together."

Brearton is the founder, CEO and co-CMO of CabinetM, a discovery platform for the marketing industry. While software clearly plays a big part in all of her conversations with vendors, buyers and practitioners, Brearton places the focus where it belongs: a strong strategy. She brings years of experience as a senior operations executive, marketer, advisor and investor to bear in her current role.

End the 'Best in Class vs. Single Vendor' Debate

What’s your proudest accomplishment — professional or personal — of 2017?

Professionally it would have to be launching our first Enterprise offering at CabinetM and seeing how much value our customers are deriving from it — makes me feel good every day. I also have to throw in a personal accomplishment — I managed to throw a gorgeous wedding at my house for my college roommate's daughter with 12 weeks notice.

What unrelated skill or piece of knowledge has helped you with your current work?

There’s no point in worrying — the things that we worry about rarely turn out to be the things that go wrong.

What conversation would you like to see your industry have in 2018?

I’d like to see us get away from the current debates in marketing over “best in class versus single vendor” and “expansion of technology versus industry consolidation.” They are pointless. I’d love to see us talking about marketing technology in the context of the strategy it supports, the skills that organizations need to develop to support an increasingly complex tech stack and the effective marriage of technology and creative.

What trend or story will you be following in 2018?

Blockchain — I’m still trying to understand the basics and its potential for impact in marketing.

If you could give 20-year-old you some advice, what would it be?

Keep pushing forward, there are so many exciting things just around the corner.

Speed round!