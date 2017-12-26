David Aponovich is what could be called 'a ringer' when it comes to his written contributions for CMSWire. Aponovich was a reporter and editor covering the tech industry for years before moving to the other side of the table, as marketing director for a content management system provider. He now serves as the senior director of digital experience at digital experience platform provider Acquia. In this role, Aponovich champions the many ways in which companies are creating new revenue streams and engaging audiences.

In his monthly column, Aponovich highlights the successes and innovations in the industry while parsing how these companies reached those goals. Throughout all, he urges companies to remember that all of the technology is just a means to reach what really matters: the customer. As Aponovich wrote, "Digital isn’t just a fad. Digital business is now just 'business.'"

'Being Helpful to Customers Starts With Empathy'

What’s your proudest accomplishment — professional or personal — of 2017?

Being part of the Acquia team that brought to market Acquia Journey, our platform for customer journey mapping and experience orchestration. I believe this is the single greatest evolution of the Acquia Platform and solves the greatest challenge that CMOs face today. It’s a game changer, and critical technology for the future of our customers.

What unrelated skill or piece of knowledge has helped you with your current work?

Develop empathy. Being helpful to customers starts with empathy. As a product marketing leader, I need to channel and embrace the needs and priorities of digital technology and marketing pros. How are they doing their jobs? What keeps them up at night? How are the keeping their customers happy and their companies growing?

What conversation would you like to see your industry have in 2018?

It’s time to bring a more human touch into digital marketing and customer experiences. Make substantial connections with people, think about what they’re trying to accomplish, and strive to act always in their best interest. Technology has helped to automate marketers’ work, but it shouldn’t replace relationships and connection.

What trend or story will you be following in 2018?

GDPR. I will be watching how this changes (perhaps radically) digital marketing and how consumers respond to having more power to control their digital data and the ability to opt out of digital marketing.

If you could give 20-year-old you some advice, what would it be?

Buy Amazon and Google at the IPO.

Speed round!