If you aren't optimizing your site's search capabilities, you are missing out on ways to improve the customer experience and your bottom line. PHOTO: mari lezhava on unsplash

While the battle between traditional storefronts and ecommerce sites plays out, it’s clear we’ve entered a time where providing customers fast, reliable, convenient shopping experiences is paramount.

Retailers have been shifting attention to their online channels to satisfy these desires, but one-on-one attention from a personal assistant or shopper has traditionally lagged online.

Site search is the online world’s equivalent of a personal shopper. Modern search technologies are intelligent, going beyond basic keyword-based matching to incorporate natural language processing (NLP), which allows shoppers to find the products they’re seeking.

NLP overcomes nuances in search terminology (for example, searching for “slacks” or “pants”), reconciles synonyms and can deliver relevant results regardless of searcher intention — whether they are merely “window shopping” using vague terms or searching for specific items using SKUs, brands and models.

However, it’s imperative that ecommerce sites owners don’t focus only on what modern search can do for their shoppers (i.e., deliver efficient experiences), but what search can actually do for their business, from a bottom-line business perspective. Here are three ways ecommerce sites can maximize the power of search:

Get More Site Visitors Searching

Site search users are an ecommerce site’s most profitable traffic segment. Search visitors convert at a rate about 350 percent higher than nonsearch visitors, and the average search visitor also generates more than four times as much revenue per visit. This is because when a site visitor starts using search, they are pulled into the conversion funnel. It’s similar to waving someone into a physical store — getting them inside is half the battle.

For most sites, search users represent a relatively small portion of site traffic, and as a result, search is often not prioritized. This is a huge mistake, because search is an area where simple design optimizations that can have the biggest direct impact on revenues. The key is to get more site visitors searching through simple design optimizations. For example, you can focus on these areas:

Use an open, white text entry field: The color and shape of the text entry field is important to increasing its use. Regarding shape, open text-entry fields (or search boxes) get about three times more use than icons. Regarding color, a white background outperformed every other color by an astounding 204 percent. A blank or white text field is considered to be open to receiving text, whereas other colors may be subconsciously perceived by site visitors as blocked.

Include sample text: This has also proven to be useful in prompting users to search. Simple “start typing” text is useful to draw the eye to the area, but including additional information can be useful too. For example, if your search box supports queries for product numbers or SKUs, you can use text such as “enter product name, number or SKU.”

Place the search bar in the center of the homepage: Traditional header navigational menus typically require three or more refinements (additional clicks) from the user to find the set of products they want. For example, if a shopper is looking for a red dress, she may have to select “women,” “dresses” and then filter by the color red. If the search engine is smart enough, this same set of products can be loaded with a single search query from the visitor. Placing the search bar in the center prioritizes the website’s search feature.