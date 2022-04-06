Digital transformation is no longer a concept just over the horizon — it’s here. With people generating more than 1.7 megabytes of data every second, the world as we know it is rapidly catching up to the long-awaited promise of digital transformation.

For businesses who produce content, the question becomes: where is all that data stored? After all, with the content management software market expected to hit $45 billion by 2025, organizations have plenty of options when it comes to choosing software. One example is whether to choose a composable DXP solution or a monolithic suite. Each has its advantages. Whether you choose to use a suite of products from a single vendor or a best-of-breed approach will depend on several factors.

If your organization is looking for a digital experience platform, here are some things to consider.

How Easily Does the DXP Integrate With Other Solutions?

Chances are your company already uses technology to manage, market or deliver content. When the time comes to choose a new DXP, you should consider how well your new system will integrate with other solutions in your martech stack. Monolithic suites are designed to integrate with other apps and platforms within their own ecosystem, but external integration with other best-of-breed solutions does require development.

This external integration with other systems is by definition what composable DXP is designed to do. (This is why best of breeders spend time and effort on developing integrations to other tech vendors to smooth the process.)

How Secure Is the Solution Overall?

Security should be at the top of mind when evaluating any new solution, especially as more and more companies face security threats. (In one survey, 74% of respondents indicated their company had experienced a data breach in 2021.) Because monolithic suites come from a single vendor, there’s always the possibility that a security flaw in one program may also be found in others — making the entire system vulnerable. With composable DXP, security issues can be resolved outside normal cycle development times, speeding the process of security fixes. With the majority of data breaches taking from a few weeks to a month to resolve, the quicker you can resolve security issues, the better.

What Are the Risks?

Besides data security, there are other risks to consider when choosing any new DXP. Two other risks with monolithic suites are their cost and choice. Sure, monolithic suites provide you with a host of applications in one software suite, but this means you’re locked into those apps. In addition to the relatively higher upfront costs of a suite, you might end up in a situation where you’re paying for applications you don’t use.

Cost is one area where composable DXPs have an advantage over monolithic suites, since you're only paying for the solutions that fit your business needs. However, the flexibility that composable DXP offers does come with some level of complexity. Many people are risk averse but by combating the risk you also take back control. The compelling argument is in the word composable — it's predictable, it's tangible, and the implementation can be done in increments.

How Often Can You Expect Updates?

With technology changing and adapting almost faster than we can keep up with, it’s imperative that any new solution keeps pace with the speed of digital transformation. Because features and updates to monolithic suites happen regularly, organizations can expect updates to happen at regular times. On the other hand, because multiple vendors are involved and each has their own update schedule, updates to composable DXPs can happen at any time.

How Much Value Does the Solution Provide Over Time?

Return on investment is always top of mind when investing in new technology but where can you expect to see the ROI in a new DXP solution? With all of the different applications involved in a monolithic DXP, there might be a steep adoption curve. However, the flip side of a long onboarding process can translate to a longer shelf life in the long run. On the other hand, composable DXPs can have a great impact on the business in the short term, thanks to their lower implementation and adaptation costs.

Conclusion

The rapid pace of change means that no two companies have the same requirements when choosing a new DXP. The type of DXP you choose will depend on your unique challenges. Choose a composable DXP if you need a specific business problem solved immediately. Composable DXPs have the advantage of being light, but scalable as your business grows. Whatever you choose, your new DXP should help create the best digital experiences for both your organization and your customers.

