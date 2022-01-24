PHOTO: Tada Images

Adobe has unveiled new Adobe Experience Cloud tools that company officials say empower retailers to deliver personalized shopping experiences both in-store and online. The product innovations provide flexible payment options, turn physical stores into pickup points so purchases can be delivered faster, allow connections with customers via mobile and enable experiences from browse to buy, according to Adobe officials.

Adobe Experience Cloud allows marketers to access business applications such as web content management, digital asset management, commerce, analytics, a customer data platform and personalization.

Adobe officials said customers expect and demand experiences that are personalized. Over this past holiday season, consumers spent $204.5 billion online, an increase of 8.6 percent year-over-year, according to the latest figures from Adobe Analytics, powered by Adobe Experience Platform. Over the holiday season, shopping on mobile also remained strong, coming in at $88 billion overall.

Consumers are now hunting to find discounts online, are turning to online shopping to take advantage of cost savings and are looking to alternative payment options, such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), which saw double-digit growth this season. Retailers should also not dismiss the benefit curbside and in-store fulfillment options provide consumers, Adobe's Tory Bunker wrote in a blog post.

Some of the new Adobe Experience Cloud capabilities include:

Adobe Target same page enhanced personalization. Designed for retailers to bring together offline and online interactions and analyze them in real-time within Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP), this is powered by Adobe Experience Platform, which Adobe calls the foundation of the Adobe Experience Cloud. Retailers can provide relevant product recommendations based on recent purchases or see up-to-date rewards qualifications for discounts.

Payment services for Adobe Commerce. Allows customers to securely manage payment and order data from every storefront in one place. Retailers can accept popular payment methods, including credit and debit cards, PayPal and Venmo.

Store fulfillment for Adobe Commerce (in beta). Powered by Walmart Commerce Technologies, this capability brings retailers advanced Buy Online, Pickup in Store (BOPIS) or curbside capabilities that deliver improvements in fulfillment speed. Adobe Commerce customers can contact their Adobe account manager if interested in participating in the beta.

Mobile messaging capabilities in Adobe Journey Optimizer. Powered by Adobe Experience Platform, this capability allows retailers to engage customers in real-time either in app, via push notifications or text messages. With location-based triggers, retailers can notify a customer of what aisle their favorite shampoo is located via push notification.

Adobe also announced an integration between Adobe Experience Manager and Commerce, giving retailers the ability to make edits to Adobe Experience Manager sites content via Adobe Commerce PWA Studio. It helps deliver experiences on mobile and desktop devices so brands can create app-like experiences across the customer journey to drive consumer engagement and conversions.