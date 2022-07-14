About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Soccer training session for junior level athletes with agility sticks and a player trying to maneuver in and around them. Other players in background on grass turf.
Editorial

Agility Is No Longer Optional in Business

4 minute read
Greg Kihlstrom avatar
July 14, 2022
Digital Experience
Agility is no longer an option, and agile marketing and CX organizations and businesses are best set up to weather whatever storms may be on the horizon.

Once relegated to software engineering teams, IT departments and other technology-centered practice areas, agile has made inroads to almost every area of business today. Yet many companies, and teams within companies, still are either reluctant to adopt more agile practices, or take steps to formalize the nascent agile practices they have already.

For those that are still on the fence, the gaps in their ability to deliver on transformative change initiatives, as well as the incremental improvements that keep businesses competitive, continue to grow.

In this article, I’m going to discuss why agility is no longer an option, and how agile marketing organizations and businesses are best set up to weather whatever storms may be on the horizon.

An 18-Month Plan Is an Exercise in Futility

Far be it from me to discourage any company or individual from setting some long-term goals. However, there is a difference between setting goals and measurable objectives, and creating a detailed implementation plan of exactly how those goals will be achieved.

We simply can’t know what will be happening 18 months from now, let alone 18 days from now. Creating an agile method of planning still lets us have a North Star or goal we want to achieve, but it adds the realism that lots of things can change. This could be a change in the economy or socio-political landscape, a change in the competitive landscape or industry, or even a change in the workforce or consumer landscape.

When done well, agile planning can be the best of both worlds: it keeps teams focused on creating the maximum business value from their initiative while recognizing that the world changes too quickly to specify exactly how things should be done months in advance.

Related Article: Growing Beyond Agile: Adaptability for Today's Marketing Landscape

How Agility Benefits Your Team’s Results

In addition to benefiting your ability to plan and execute important initiatives, agility can assist you in achieving better results from you and your team’s work.

There are several ways in which this is possible.

First, agile approaches prioritize continual reassessment of priority and backlog, allowing you to quickly shift from things that are not working.

Additionally, a sprint-based approach in which work is performed in relatively small time frames (generally two or four weeks) allows you to benefit from additional information you weren’t privy to when the campaign or initiative started.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
Jul
19
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
How to listen to customers, gain their trust, and sell more efficiently
Webinar
How to Explain Composable Commerce to Your Executives
Jul
20
How to Explain Composable Commerce to Your Executives
What is composable commerce, and how can you get your team on board?
Webinar
asapp-support
Jul
26
Unlocking the Power of AI in the Contact Center
Learn how some of the world's most beloved brands are setting the bar for employee engagement.
Webinar
Omnichannel Personalized Experiences: 3 Components of a Winning eCommerce Platform
Jul
27
Omnichannel Personalized Experiences: 3 Components of a Winning eCommerce Platform
Understand ways to measure and optimize your e-commerce efforts
Webinar
nintext-process
Jul
28
Beat the Great Resignation with Process Improvement
Learn why employees are still resigning in 2022
Webinar
Exceptional Omnichannel Customer Experience
Aug
2
"As You Wish" The Coming Age of Personalization
New rules of the game for developing deep customer relationships
Webinar
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
Jul
19
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
How to listen to customers, gain their trust, and sell more efficiently
Webinar
How to Explain Composable Commerce to Your Executives
Jul
20
How to Explain Composable Commerce to Your Executives
What is composable commerce, and how can you get your team on board?
Webinar
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
Jul
19
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
How to listen to customers, gain their trust, and sell more efficiently
Webinar
How to Explain Composable Commerce to Your Executives
Jul
20
How to Explain Composable Commerce to Your Executives
What is composable commerce, and how can you get your team on board?
Webinar
asapp-support
Jul
26
Unlocking the Power of AI in the Contact Center
Learn how some of the world's most beloved brands are setting the bar for employee engagement.
Webinar
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
Jul
19
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
How to listen to customers, gain their trust, and sell more efficiently

Finally, an agile approach allows you to improve the process that your team is using as you go, which helps with both team morale as well as results.

All of this adds up to the ability to achieve better results from your team’s efforts and maintain a clear focus on what will create the most business value and make the most improvements for the initiative.

Related Article: The Secret to Overcoming the Trials and Tribulations of Agile Transformation

How Agility Benefits Marketing, IT and CX Operations

Finally, agile practices and approaches enable more effective execution of your initiatives. This can translate into tangible improvements for your marketing and customer experience (CX) operations.

For instance, an adherence to agile practices means that the tasks and items that contribute most to business value will be worked on first, rather than having low-impact work prioritized due to other project management needs.

Additionally, agile practices focus on creating a working version of a product, campaign or initiative as soon as possible (otherwise known as a minimum viable product), so there is less time spent waiting to see if all of the work your team is putting into a new initiative is able to translate into something feasible.

Finally, agile practices embrace a mindset of continuous improvement of both results and the methods that generate those results. This means your team will only grow more efficient over time. This means that not only is there a focus on better results, there is a commitment to improve the operational aspects that will sustain and improve efficiency and effectiveness over time.

As you can see, agility in all areas of business has a positive impact on strategy, delivery, as well as the results achieved. If you or your colleagues believe it’s optional to use agile practices, it’s time to rethink your assumptions.

About the author

Greg Kihlstrom

Greg is a best-selling author, speaker, and entrepreneur. He has worked with some of the world’s leading organizations on customer experience, employee experience, and digital transformation initiatives, both before and after selling his award-winning digital experience agency in 2017.

Tags

customer experiencecxmagiledigital experiencedxmdigital marketing

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
How to Make Every Survey a Top Customer Experience
Engage at the Right Moment
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
How to Stay Ahead of Ecommerce in 2022 and Beyond
Thrive in the Face of Change
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Content Style Guide
The path to creating consistent and engaging customer experiences
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Digital Customer Experience
Data and insights from top executives
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Employee Retention
How to Earn Employee Trust & Retain Top Talent
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2022 Q1)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of the Digital Workplace
1,200+ executives offer a compelling snapshot of where we are and how DX leaders are different in their approaches
Read now
Featured research
eBook
How to Make Every Survey a Top Customer Experience
Engage at the Right Moment
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
How to Stay Ahead of Ecommerce in 2022 and Beyond
Thrive in the Face of Change
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Content Style Guide
The path to creating consistent and engaging customer experiences
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Digital Customer Experience
Data and insights from top executives
Read now