The Gist

Microsoft and OpenAI are pushing for greater interoperability in AI applications, with Microsoft adopting an open plugin standard initiated by OpenAI. AI adoption. Companies across diverse sectors, from fantasy sports to email platforms, are leveraging AI to enhance user experiences and productivity.

In the world of tech, it's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas every day. Indeed, the sheer speed and magnitude of new AI-enhanced releases from the likes of Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and other tech giants make one wonder if Santa's workshop has been replaced by a legion of hyperactive algorithms and neural networks.

From smarter search engines to more intuitive chatbots, we're witnessing a veritable flood of new AI goodies. It's a heady, exciting time, but let's face it – keeping up with this AI bonanza is like trying to drink from a fire hose.

Following a slew of launch news from Google I/O and Google Marketing Live — now comes Microsoft Build 2023, an annual developer event that took place this year from May 23–24, where (surprise) more new AI features and tech were announced.

Among the revelations, Microsoft will adopt the open plugin standard initially introduced by OpenAI for ChatGPT in order to foster interoperability between ChatGPT and Microsoft's wide range of copilot offerings. Now, developers will have a single platform to construct plugins that are compatible with both consumer and business applications, including ChatGPT, Bing and the upcoming Dynamics 365 Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot. Further, this standard will apply by default to any AI app built on Azure OpenAI Service, enabling developers to create experiences that let users interact with their apps through human language.

Adding to this, Microsoft has announced that Bing will become the default search experience in ChatGPT. This enhancement will first roll out to ChatGPT Plus subscribers and subsequently to free users through a plugin. And Bing will bolster its support for plugins with additions from companies such as Expedia, Instacart, Kayak, Klarna, Redfin, and Zillow, joining the already announced OpenTable and Wolfram Alpha in the Bing ecosystem.

In other AI news...

OpenAI Unveils Mobile ChatGPT App for iOS

In all the hub bub surrounding OpenAI’s recent release of more than 70 third-party plugins for ChatGPT Plus subscribers, perhaps you missed the news that ChatGPT will be available on-the-go as an IOS app and include all the features desktop users currently enjoy. The app is free to use and will sync history across all devices.

Further, it integrates OpenAI’s open-source speech-recognition system, Whisper, for voice input — and all ChatGPT Plus subscribers also receive full access to GPT-4’s capabilities. The new app began its rollout across the U.S. on May 18 and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks. According to company officials, an app for Android users is coming soon.

Artificial Intelligence Leaps Into Fantasy Premier League

Over the years, fantasy football leagues have dramatically grown in popularity. In 2022, there were 50.4 million fantasy sports players across the U.S. The fascination of "owning" a team composed of beloved players captivates many to the point of obsession. The thrill of making the correct pick becomes paramount, transforming the game into a thrilling venture where the fine line between pride and disappointment is decided.

Well, now you can save some time and put your intellect aside because while the intellectual challenge of drafting the right players and making decisions based on player performances and upcoming matches captivates many enthusiasts, for fantasy Premier League (aka soccer) artificial intelligence provides another option. Instead of scouring websites and blogs for expert insights, FPL Assistant says their AI-enhanced tech uses data and artificial intelligence to help users improve their fantasy premier league team with a few taps of the keyboard, similar to ChatGPT.

Knowing nothing about FPL, I asked my husband to check it out and he said the results of his small test were accurate:

Syrup Lands $3.3M, Launches Product-Led Email Platform

Syrup (syrup.io), an AI platform, announced its official launch today with its Product-led Email (PLE) platform, that company officials said will harness the power AI and product usage data to create personalized experiences for users. Syrup also revealed it secured $3.3 million in seed funding led by Mike Fitzgerald and High Alpha Capital.

"Traditional email service providers are too complex and not designed for the modern tech stack," Brad Owen, CEO and co-founder of Syrup, said in a statement. "We're excited to introduce Syrup as the game-changing solution for SaaS companies looking to elevate their customer relationships and drive results through smarter, more personalized communication."

Ex-Google CEO Schmidt Tackles AI: Warns of Risks but Shuns Pause Button

For 10 years (2001-2011), Eric Schmidt served as Google’s CEO, and remained a member of Alphabet’s board for 18 years, before stepping down in 2019. Since the release of ChatGPT last November, Schmidt has been vocal about his concerns with AI, particularly the risk of misinformation an AI-generated deep-fakes.

During the Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit held May 23-24, Schmidt reportedly expressed his belief that AI has many potential benefits but also suggested that “AI posed an existential risk that could result in harm or even loss of life for many individuals.” And emphasized the importance of preventing “malicious individuals from misusing AI technologies.”

Despite his concerns, it appears Schmidt did not join other leaders like Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak and tech leaders from Meta, Google and Microsoft in signing a joint-letter hosted by the Future of Life Institute calling for a six-month pause for all AI labs in the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4. Instead, news outlets reported that he believes a pause in the development of AI would primarily benefit China.

AI Video of the Week: Adobe's New Trick: Photoshop Spruces up Reality With AI Magic

Adobe is rolling out a new version of Photoshop that incorporates AI imagery to blend artificial objects or backgrounds into real photos by just typing a few words. The company has also introduced a content credential system that aims to help verify if an image has been altered by artificial intelligence. The news was discussed on NBC’s Today show.

AI Tweet of the Week: AI Gets Crafty as the Grandparent Scam Gets a Digital Facelift

The “grandparent scam” has been around for a while. If you haven’t heard, it’s the one where an older adult is targeted by a person over the phone claiming to be a grandchild in need of immediate monetary assistance. However, many would-be victims were alerted to the fraud because the voice on the other end of the call sounded nothing like their actual grandchild.

However, as we know, with the advent of AI, hackers can now create or access tech that allows them to duplicate another human voice — and as the tech improves, the hacks are getting more difficult to discern. 60 Minutes spoke with Rachel Tobac, CEO at SocialProof Security and a self-described “friendly hacker” to demonstrate the AI scam.