PHOTO: Adobe

Arc XP, a cloud-based digital experience platform, has added a new B2C commerce offering called Arc Commerce. The Golden State Warriors and the Chase Center will be the first customers to leverage the platform to launch a new hospitality marketplace called the SuiteXchange.

“Arc’s digital experience platform provides us with all of the tools and capabilities to seamlessly get this new initiative off the ground, and the ability to quickly scale this business as we partner with other teams and venues,” said Brandon Schneider, Chief Revenue Officer for the Golden State Warriors. “Arc Commerce offers market leaders, like the Golden State Warriors, a first-of-its-kind solution they can take to market quickly to seamlessly support their customer relationships and storytelling. We’re excited about the next stage in our journey and to be a premiere commerce partner for brands.”

Arc Commerce works to equip brand marketers with the tools and capabilities to build deeper relationships with consumers through brand storytelling and drive omnichannel revenue goals. Arc Commerce also builds on Arc’s subscriptions platform, which has added 20 new customers in the last six months and supports more than 50 million registered and paying users around the world.

Arc Commerce will include:



Marketer-first design

Seamless integration

Exceptional merchandising capabilities

Enhanced testing and targeting

As a cloud-native digital experience platform, Arc Commerce brings together headless CMS, headless commerce and a front-end storefront experience.

“Brands today see the value in high-quality, consistent storytelling as a way to form deeper connections with their customers. With that in mind, Arc has married rich content creation tools with robust eCommerce capabilities, tapping into an unmet, yet increasing demand from retailers looking for one solution to power the full suite of marketing and business needs,” said Scot Gillespie, CTO and GM of Arc XP. “Arc Commerce offers market leaders, like the Golden State Warriors, a first-of-its-kind solution they can take to market quickly to seamlessly support their customer relationships and storytelling. We’re excited about the next stage in our journey and to be a premiere commerce partner for brands.”

A division of The Washington Post, Arc XP works globally to aid digital transformation efforts of more than 1,500 sites in 24 countries that reach more than 1.5 billion unique visitors monthly.