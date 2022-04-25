PHOTO: smuki

Providing personalized content across all of your customer-facing channels requires several components in order to do it well. You need the processes in place to ensure consistency. You need the resources in order to ensure you are able to create the variations needed to target different audience segments. And you need the platforms in order to support creation, management and measurement.

A critical component of this is content management, though this can often be done in a number of places, with unique content repositories for website, email and other channels. While your personalization strategies and approaches can be aligned, having your content creation, management and publishing siloed in several systems can cause inconsistencies and inefficiencies, which has caused many enterprises to reconsider their approach.

The Case for Centralized Content Management

Providing a central location for your content where it can be fed to multiple channels, localized and personalized is a compelling reason for organizations to invest in centralized content management systems. A centralized content management system allows you and your team to store the text and assets that can be used and repurposed across many customer-facing channels and platforms. For many organizations, this takes the form of a headless content management system (CMS), though there can be several approaches to this.

In this article, we’re going to explore how centralizing your content management can improve your organization’s ability to provide personalized customer experiences.

Streamlines Content Creation Workflow

Providing personalized content and experiences to your customers has the potential to produce great results, increasing key metrics like revenue per session, as well as customer lifetime value. You will quickly realize, however, that with greater personalization comes greater volumes and variations of content that needs to be created and distributed across multiple channels.

Creating multiple variations per audience per channel can quickly add up, though providing a centralized content management system where assets can more easily be copied, repurposed, compared and re-used can make this easier. This ease of creating content will translate into increased efficiency and productivity, and allow your teams to spend more time on the strategy of content creation, and less time on administrative tasks.

Enabling teams to focus on getting the best results, rather than the often laborious tasks associated with moving content between systems, getting approvals for often redundant copy and images, and other efficiency gains are often associated with centralized content management.

Anticipates Future Needs

Successful personalization efforts often start small, with pilot projects and proofs of concept that build iteratively toward more full-featured working setups. More mature programs involve a multitude of facets, including localization, personalization, multi or omni-channel communications, and the people, processes and platforms that enable them.

While there isn’t truly a “future-proof” way to approach your content management or customer communications, centralizing your content management comes pretty close. Doing so can reduce some of the complexities of standardizing content across channels, reduce content creation and management and even improve testing and measurement.

For instance, you may not be centralizing your SMS messaging with customers, but this is something that could be managed by a multi-channel CMS as well. Not to mention other potential channels that are either infrequently used at the moment or ones that may grow into greater usage over the next few years. Let alone ones that may not have even been invented yet!

Efforts to centralize content can make it easier as your external communications grow more sophisticated by personalizing the customer experience across an ever-growing set of channels. This helps your organization stay one step ahead of your personalization needs.

As you can see, centralizing the management of content provides benefits for your current personalization efforts, while setting up your marketing and marketing operations to scale and grow as your customers’ needs and your organization’s needs grow more complex and customer-centric.