The Customer Data Platform Institute has released its CDP industry report for 2018. David Raab, founder of the CDP Institute, reported that the CDP industry added 15 new vendors, 1,256 employees and $317 million in cumulative funding, a roughly 23 percent increase for each measure over six months.

About 60 percent of the added vendors were founded in 2014 or after. "These represent," Raab wrote, "a new wave of small, purpose-built CDPs, focusing largely analysis and campaign functions." As for previous entrants, 66 percent of those companies were founded before 2014. Most of those products, Raab found, were built for other purposes and later repositioned as first-generation CDPs.

As for acquisitions, Raab predicted acquisitions are "likely in the future" because CPD vendors will become large enough "to appeal to strategic buyers." Raab cited 2018 acquisitions of major CDPs by large industry players: Salesforce acquired Datorama, and ARM Holdings acquired Treasure Data. "Fragmentation will likely increase as new vendors create niches based on industry, region, and client company size," Raab wrote in the report.

Further, the CDP vendor market will reach $1 billion for this year, Raab predicted, after a reported $740 million in revenue for 2018. Raab's $1 billion projection will account for revenue in acquired CDPs, but will not count revenue for CDP-like modules within other systems.

"Taken together," Raab added, "these developments point to significant changes in the CDP industry. Competition will increase from new, specialist CDPs and from companies offering CDP functions within larger systems. Software vendors looking to add CDP functions are likely to purchase existing CDPs to speed this process."

In other customer experience software news ...

Meet Forbes' Bertie, AI Reporter

Need your content contributors to be faster and more productive? Why not look to artificial intelligence (AI) to help? That's how Forbes sees it, according to a Digiday report. Forbes has rolled out a new AI-based content management system (CMS), Bertie. It recommends article topics, provides relevant links, headlines and even images for reporters and select contributors to the Forbes site based on previous articles.

Bertie may soon even be writing the articles. Forbes is testing a tool that would help reporters just "finish" a story an AI bot starts. All AI functions are currently limited to Forbes' editorial staff and senior contributors in North America. Forbes Media’s new chief digital officer, Salah Zalatimo, told Digiday these AI tools represent new ways to get contributors going on thoughtful articles.

Diebold Nixdorf Hires Senior Leaders

Diebold Nixdorf, which provides connected commerce, has announced three appointments to its senior leadership team. Jeffrey Rutherford, who recently joined the company as interim chief financial officer, will now fill that position on a permanent basis. Julian Sparkes has joined the company as senior vice president, chief digital officer, and Hermann Wimmer has joined Diebold Nixdorf as senior vice president, global retail.

Rutherford joined the company from Edgewater Technology and also held the chief financial officer position at Ferro Corporation, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp, UAP Holding, LESCO and Office Max. Sparkes comes to Diebold Nixdorf from PRGX Global, Inc. and also worked at IBM and Accenture. Wimmer comes from ForgeRock, where he served as chief revenue officer. He has spent more than 20 years in leadership roles in the IT and data analytics industries, mostly at NCR Corp. and Teradata Corp.

Cision Acquires Falcon.io

Cision has announced it has acquired Falcon.io, a social media company. Falcon.io provides global content strategy insights and social media marketing management. Falcon.io will be integrated with the Cision Communications Cloud in a move designed to expand social media capabilities. The goal, company officials said, is to enable marketers and communications professionals to integrate their campaigns across owned, earned and paid media. Falcon.io's social media marketing capabilities will be immediately available to Cision customers.