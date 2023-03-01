The Gist

All those seeking wisdom from ChatGPT can breathe a collective sigh of relief — because ChatGPT is back baby — and the time is right to don your "I Survived the ChatGPT Outage" t-shirt.

Yesterday, for about three hours, millions of users across the US, India and Japan were left unable to use ChatGPT, the Open AI chatbot, due to “instabilities with the database,” according to DownDetector, a site that tracks disruptions in websites and digital platforms.

A flurry of memes emerged on Twitter in response to the outage, making fun of the service's inability to function properly.

When you have exam tomorrow and you're fully dependent on #ChatGPT but it's down: pic.twitter.com/SsxTGEWTzZ — Patel Meet (@mn_google) February 27, 2023

The outage was reported at 7 a.m. PST and within 40 minutes Open AI indicated that “traffic for ChatGPT is beginning to improve after initial fixes have been implemented.” By 10 a.m. PST, the issue was listed as “resolved.”

This is the second recent outage for ChatGPT. On February 21, the chatbot was unavailable for a total of four and a half hours.

In other AI news...

Snapchat Unveils My AI Chatbot Powered by OpenAI Tech

Snapchat has announced the launch of My AI, a chatbot powered by the newest version of OpenAI's GPT technology and tailored specifically for the Snapchat. My AI will be available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers.

Similar to ChatGPT, users input their query — whether it be anniversary trip ideas or writing a piece of poetry. Don’t want to refer to it as My AI? That’s OK because users can give it their own name and create customized wallpaper for chat.

However, in announcing the release, Snapchat did offer a warning:

“As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything,” company officials said in a statement. “Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance!”

Further, the company notes that all conversations within My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience.

Google, Meta Employees Flock to Open AI, Analysis Finds

Examining the backgrounds of 736 OpenAI employees, Punks & Pinstripes, a private network of business executives, and LeadGenius, a software developer, conducted an analysis to uncover where they worked prior to Open AI.

The results indicated that over 18% of the employees hailed from prominent tech companies. Specifically, 59 individuals previously worked at Google, 34 at Meta, 15 at Apple, 14 at Dropbox and 11 at Amazon.

Gregory Larkin, CEO of Punks & Pinstripes, said the data shows “OpenAI is winning the war for tech talent.”

“This research by LeadGenius should serve as a talent wake up call for big tech. If nothing else OpenAI is a sign that big tech, especially Google, isn’t optimizing its investments in its employees," Larkin said in a post to the company website. “A lot of the talent we analyzed worked on secondary products in innovation labs like Alphabet X. For many this means that they rarely see their work have a meaningful impact on the company's core products or earnings. This pool of talent is migrating to Open AI, proving that they’re open to new options.”

Speaking of Meta ...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is investing heavily in AI with the formation of a new team headed by Chris Cox, chief product officer of Facebook Meta. The team will be responsible for creating AI-driven products to enhance user experience on Meta's platforms.

The team's main focus over the long-term will be to create AI-driven personas that can aid users in engaging with Meta's platforms. These personas will be designed to interact with users in a conversational and human manner, making it easier to gain access to information and complete tasks. Moreover, the team will also be working on other AI products, such as those related to Meta's new metaverse initiative.

Bard Beta Testers Wanted

If you want to try out Google’s newest AI Chatbot Bard, the company is looking for beta testers. Google announced Bard, its rival to OpenI’s ChatGPT, on Feb. 6 — but the company’s newest generative AI tech has yet to receive a broad public release.

Instead, according to a leaked internal memo, Google CEO Sundar Pichai asked employees to help pressure test the company's AI chatbot, Bard, by committing two to four hours of their time to improve the product.

And now, members of the public are invited to try the experimental features of the Google app before they’re released, by joining the beta tester program.

Blog Buzz: The Latest Posts Direct From AI’s Biggest Players

OpenAI Talks Artificial General Intelligence Roadmap

OpenAI outlined plans for developing artificial general intelligence (AGI) with a three-part strategy that includes understanding, building and aligning. Understanding involves researching and discovering fundamental principles of intelligence, while building involves creating powerful AI systems that can learn and reason at a human-level. Finally, aligning involves ensuring that AGI is safe, beneficial and aligned with human values.

The post also discusses OpenAI's work on language models, particularly GPT-3, and its potential to revolutionize natural language processing. However, they acknowledge the risks of such powerful AI systems and highlight the efforts to mitigate these risks. OpenAI has previously been criticized for creating potentially dangerous AI systems and keeping some research findings confidential, but now claim to be committed to transparency and ensuring that AGI benefits all of humanity.

It concludes with a call to action for other organizations and individuals to join OpenAI in its mission to create beneficial AGI — and suggests that the development of AGI is too important to be left solely to large technology companies because a collaborative effort is needed to ensure that AGI is developed in a safe and beneficial way.

Google Moving Forward With Quantum Error Correction

In his monthly message, Google CEO Sundar Pichai provided an update on the company's progress towards achieving quantum error correction. Quantum error correction is a critical step toward building a reliable quantum computer. Pichai said that Google has made significant progress toward achieving this goal, including developing a new type of quantum processor known as "Sycamore-2" — a processor capable of detecting and correcting errors in real-time, a key requirement for quantum error correction.

Google is also making strides in advancing the field of quantum computing through partnerships with various organizations. For example, the company has teamed up with researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to explore the potential of quantum computing in the field of chemistry. Google has also partnered with the University of California, Santa Barbara to develop quantum processors that can operate at higher temperatures.

Pichai emphasized that quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize many industries, from healthcare to finance. He added that Google remains committed to advancing the field of quantum computing and collaborating with other organizations to explore its potential applications

Google Debuts Machine Learning Capabilities for Google Ads

Tim Frank, senior director of product management at Google Ads, shared a blog announcing new features for its Performance Max campaigns, including new machine learning capabilities, such as automated bidding, and a new integration with Google's audience solutions, allowing businesses to target their ads to specific audiences.

In addition to the new machine learning capabilities, Google is also introducing new ad formats for Performance Max campaigns. These include a new "Discovery" ad format, which will allow businesses to showcase their products in a visual, mobile-friendly format. Google is also introducing a "Swipe Gallery" ad format, which will allow businesses to showcase multiple products in a single ad unit. The updated campaigns are expected to roll out to advertisers in the coming weeks.

Microsoft Adds Bing Now for Skype

Microsoft is introducing Bing Now in Skype, a new feature that allows users to search for information and share it directly within Skype conversations. This feature is designed to make it easier for users to find and share information with their contacts, without having to leave the Skype app. The update is part of Microsoft's ongoing efforts to improve its search engine and compete with Google, the dominant player in the search market. By offering a more engaging and personalized search experience, Microsoft is hoping to attract more users to Bing and increase its market share.

Microsoft has also unveiled the newest update to its Windows 11 operating system, including the AI-powered Bing search engine, which will now be available in the taskbar. The update also includes a new app called "My Sketches" allowing users to turn photos and videos into drawings, a new "Discover" section to provide personalized recommendations and insights, and a new "Action Center" to provide users with a single place to manage notifications and settings.

AI Tweet of the Week

As the CEO of Late Checkout, a community web3 design firm, Greg Isenberg sometimes has to deal with unpaid accounts. Recently he shared a dilemma on Twitter about a big client who refused to pay for work done. Instead of handing off the client file to an attorney, Isenberg enlisted the help of ChatGPT.

Imagine a multi-billion dollar client who refused to pay you for good work rendered. Most people would turn to lawyers



I turned to ChatGPT



Here's the story of how I recovered $109,500 without spending a dime on legal fees: — GREG ISENBERG (@gregisenberg) February 24, 2023

"Last year, we did some design work for a mainstream brand. They loved the work and kept asking for more. We kept on under promising and overdelivering, and life was good... until the communication stopped,” Isenberg Tweeted. “What if ChatGPT could draft a bit more of a scary email to draw attention? At the very least, I'd learn something.”

Comparing the $1,000 it would cost the company lawyer to write the letter — with the free services of ChatGPT — Isenberg went with ChatGPT, asking it draft “a scary collection email” to recover the amount owed.

After making a few minor changes to the letter, Isenberg sent it off — and says he received a response from a company exec within two minutes, that read, "Let's get you guys paid."

Algorithm Alert

As the new year began, mass tech layoffs made headlines almost daily. But what really goes into the decision of who’s impacted — and could AI play a role?

In a survey of 300 HR leaders, 98% said they'll rely on software and algorithms to reduce labor costs in a 2023 recession, but only 50% are completely confident their tech will make unbiased recommendations. However, 47% are entirely comfortable making layoff decisions based on recommendations from that same tech.

Just another reason you should always be polite to AI.

Study: Enterprises Risk Costly Mistakes By Not Utilizing Generative AI

Forrester, a research and advisory firm, has released new research on the use of generative AI for business. The study, titled "Generative AI: Capitalizing On Machine Generated Insights To Drive Business Value," found that businesses are increasingly turning to generative AI to automate mundane tasks and increase productivity.

According to the study, "While generative AI applications are still emerging, enterprises can no longer ignore or downplay its impact."

The research examined how companies are using generative AI to create new customer experiences, uncover insights from data and optimize operations. It also highlighted the use of generative AI to reduce manual labor, reduce costs and automate mundane tasks that are traditionally done by people. Forrester concluded that businesses need to invest in the right technologies, processes and skills to capitalize on the full potential of generative AI.

KLE Digital Announces AI Updates

KLE Digital, a digital marketing agency, has announced the integration of AI technology into its suite of services including AI-driven audience segmentation and personalization, as well as predictive analytics and automation.

According to company officials, KLE Digital's AI-powered solutions are designed to help businesses of all sizes make data-driven decisions and create targeted effective marketing campaigns.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer our clients access to AI technology, which we believe is the future of digital marketing," Kate Eddelbuttel, CEO of KLE Digital, said in a statement. "By integrating AI into our services, we're able to provide our clients with more accurate targeting, more effective messaging, and ultimately, better results."

Informatica Launches Free Cloud Data Loading

Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management company, has announced the launch of a free cloud data loading, integration and ETL/ELT service — Informatica Cloud Data Integration-Free and PayGo. According to company officials, the new offering targets data practitioners and non-technical users in marketing, sales and revenue operations teams to quickly build data pipelines.

"There is a clear need for no setup and no code SaaS data integration tools that are free and pay-as-you-go to quickly get started serving both business-focused data engineers and non-technical business users and analysts,” Jitesh Ghai, chief product officer at Informatica, said in a statement. "By giving business and non-technical users access to simple, cost-optimized data integration solutions, organizations can bring the power of data to the masses."

Video of the Week: AI and Your Career

The impact of artificial intelligence on the job market is a growing concern. With the introduction of ChatGPT, the traditional job market could be drastically changed.

This raises the question: What does this mean for your career? Could your job be replaced by AI? In this video, Bryan Creely, the founder of alifeafterlayoff.com, explores the issue.