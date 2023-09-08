Anthropic recently announced the release of Claude Pro, a premium version of its generative AI application. Since its initial release in July, Claude 2 has attracted many users who have appreciated its ability to upload larger text documents, longer context windows, faster outputs, complex reasoning capabilities and more. Claude 2 doubled the parameters (860 million vs. 430 million) of the original Claude model.

CMSWire

Claude Pro Gives Instant, Priority Access and More

The new premium version of Claude includes the following features:

5x more usage than the free tier provides, with the ability to send many more messages

Priority access to Claude.ai during high-traffic periods

Early access to new features that help users get the most out of Claude

Additionally, while the free version of Claude is very useful, it typically takes a few moments to respond. Claude Pro is able to instantly respond to queries, even if they are long, or include a file that Claude is to summarize.

Claude Pro Aims for Values-Driven AI for In-Depth Conversations

Claude was designed to be “helpful, harmless, and honest” based on a technique called Constitutional AI, which was developed by researchers at Anthropic. Constitutional AI aims to infuse systems with “values” that are defined by a “constitution,” and includes concepts such as avoiding harm, respecting preferences and providing true information. Claude’s training data and model architecture have been carefully constrained to avoid exhibiting harmful biases or misinformation.

The number of messages for Claude Pro users is based on the length of the message, including the length of files they attach, and the length of the current conversation. For shorter messages (approximately 200 English sentences, assuming the sentences are around 15-20 words), Pro users can expect to send at least 100 messages every eight hours.

Claude Pro is only available for users in the United States and the UK and costs $20 US dollars per month, the same cost as ChatGPT Plus.