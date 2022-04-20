PHOTO: Adobe Stock

As more and more companies refine their digital transformations, the demand for digital experience platforms (DXPs) is expanding. CMSWire data suggests that at 23% of organizations, DXPs are part of the investment strategy to improve the customer experience. Further, the DXP market is expected to grow 13% annually from 2022 to 2030. In this environment, many established DXP providers are expanding their product suites, creating a monolith product that promises to solve everything for everyone.

There is another way — the composable DXP integrates a broad variety of best-of-breed solutions, including a content management system, into a united platform. The composable DXP is flexible, designed to fit and integrates easily with your existing Martech stack.

“Full flexibility is what will empower your business today — and tomorrow,” says Kim Sneum Madsen, CEO of Umbraco. “A composable DXP provides the opportunity to design an agile and future-proof platform tailored to grow with your business needs over time.”

We spoke with Madsen about how the DXP landscape has changed, what businesses need in a new solution and how Umbraco fits into that equation.

Adding Only the Solutions You Need

The digital experience market is more mature these days, with many CEOs and CTOs well-versed in implementing DX solutions. With Martech stacks typically already established, leaders often want a solution that works seamlessly with their existing technology. “The advantage of a solution like Umbraco is that you can pick and mix between technologies,” says Madsen. “Our strength has always been to serve as a foundation that everyone can stand and build upon.”

Modern Challenges Require Modern Solutions

Businesses these days face a wealth of challenges — both new ones and iterations of previous challenges that came before. For example, personalization today isn’t the same as it was five years ago, and companies need to adapt to what customers expect from personalization. “These days, there’s a need for more and more granular precision,” says Madsen.

“The need for just in time delivery became very apparent during the pandemic. Companies need to be prepared to make changes very quickly. But some companies are even moving beyond just in time delivery — call it just in case delivery. You need to be prepared for anything these days, both in the physical as well as the digital world.”

Speed is also critical these days, given the rapid pace of change happening in today’s world. “A composable DXP allows you to get what you want completed quickly with a relatively small investment,” says Madsen.

If your legacy system can’t keep up with today’s omnichannel environment, it’s time to look at a new solution.

Making the Business Case for Composable DXP

What’s the business case for a composable DXP? Why should companies consider this solution over monolithic suites? Madsen argues that composable DXP carries a smaller amount of risk compared to the alternative. “Many people are risk averse but by reducing the risk you can combat that natural adversity,” says Madsen. “Composable DXP’s compelling argument is in the word ‘composable.’ Because you can predict cost and work required to get something off the ground, it reduces risk and makes the solution super tangible for decision makers. Composable can also be iterative — if the first option doesn’t work for you we can try something else.”

“Digital transformation essentially makes the case for compassable DXP,” adds Madsen. ”The flexibility and dynamics of a composable DXP are key and essential, since digital transformation is not always a linear process.”

Conclusion

There’s been a lot of changes to the CMS and DXP spaces recently with no signs of slowing down. “Over the coming years I expect to see a big continued increase in both the amount and specialization of Martech tools,” says Madsen. “The sheer number of tools available — some of which are very niche and cover specific areas — is staggering. This evolution is both exciting for us as a best-of-breed solution provider and a convincing argument for continuation of the expansion of our composable DXP.”

Learn more at umbraco.com.