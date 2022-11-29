About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Process of express fast coronavirus covid Antigen AG PCR testing examination, showing hands with rubber gloves getting a swab ready for testing.
Editorial

Content Management: The Story of COVID and Airborne Transmission

4 minute read
Gerry McGovern avatar
November 29, 2022
Digital Experience
Content management was always a joke. Data management was always a joke. It's no laughing matter when there is misinformation.

Data is out of control. Content is out of control. In fact, data and content were never in control for the vast majority of organizations.

Content management was always a joke. Data management was always a joke. At best, we have data and content publishing and storage. Only a tiny fraction of organizations that I have dealt with in almost 30 years of working with web content and data made any attempt to professionally manage their data and content after it was published and stored.

Content's That's More Flash Than Substance

I want to present one example of how organizations mistreat their content. It’s from the WHO website. First off, I have worked with the WHO in the past. I know the core Web team has tried to do their very best, but the WHO website has two classical characteristics that militate against professional content management. It has distributed publishing responsibility. Thus, nobody is really in charge, particularly of content that has been published.

Secondly, the website has a traditional communications ethos. It’s about big stories and big images and making an immediate splash. Concepts such as metadata, navigation, classification, search are rarely given the attention they deserve. For example, I just searched on the WHO website for “Is COVID airborne?” I got zero results. Yes, zero results. That’s zero. As in 0.

“Early in the pandemic, the World Health Organization stated that SARS-CoV-2 was not transmitted through the air,” Dyani Lewis wrote for Nature in 2022. “That mistake and the prolonged process of correcting it sowed confusion and raises questions about what will happen in the next pandemic.”

Science magazine asked WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan in October about the slowness of WHO to admit that COVID was airborne. “We should have done it much earlier, based on the available evidence, and it is something that has cost the organization,” she admitted.

Related Article: Data at Work: Metadata Matters

Are We Managing Content for the Long Haul?

We all make mistakes, and while the WHO (and other government entities) were extraordinarily and excruciatingly slow in admitting COVID is airborne, it’s at least some progress.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
AdobeStock_283780955
Nov
29
CMS + DAM: Content at the Center of the Digital Experience
Outstanding digital experiences demand outstanding content
Webinar
AdobeStock_100712730
Nov
30
AI for Marketers: Optimize Personalization Across the Funnel
Understand the benefits of utilizing AI across your entire marketing stack
Webinar
AdobeStock_342996109
Dec
1
Top 10 Ways to Step Up Your Digital Experience - Sitecore Symposium Takeaways
Be equipped with top digital trends
Webinar
cw-wb-221206-twilio-segment-cx
Dec
6
4 Keys to Future-Proof Your Customer Acquisition Strategy
Why driving efficient customer lifetime value is critical for marketers in 2023
Webinar
Dec
7
[EIS Webinar] What is PIM and Why Your Ecommerce Business Needs It
Attend this webinar and learn how PIM can add value to your digital business as you maximize your return on investment.
Webinar
AdobeStock_298049537
Dec
8
Thriving in a Cookieless World with First-Party Data
Let’s Be Real: Third-Party Data Was Never That Great
Webinar
AdobeStock_283780955
Nov
29
CMS + DAM: Content at the Center of the Digital Experience
Outstanding digital experiences demand outstanding content
Webinar
AdobeStock_100712730
Nov
30
AI for Marketers: Optimize Personalization Across the Funnel
Understand the benefits of utilizing AI across your entire marketing stack
Webinar
AdobeStock_283780955
Nov
29
CMS + DAM: Content at the Center of the Digital Experience
Outstanding digital experiences demand outstanding content
Webinar
AdobeStock_100712730
Nov
30
AI for Marketers: Optimize Personalization Across the Funnel
Understand the benefits of utilizing AI across your entire marketing stack
Webinar
AdobeStock_342996109
Dec
1
Top 10 Ways to Step Up Your Digital Experience - Sitecore Symposium Takeaways
Be equipped with top digital trends
Webinar
AdobeStock_283780955
Nov
29
CMS + DAM: Content at the Center of the Digital Experience
Outstanding digital experiences demand outstanding content

What will happen with the web content now that this mistake has been admitted? Are there editors ready to remove and/or update information to properly reflect the facts and the science? If it’s like the vast majority of websites, then in 20 years’ time you’ll be finding search results from WHO on Google or Bing that misinform about COVID.

I did a quick search on the WHO website using Google. Strangely, one of the oldest pages, from Feb. 11, 2020, clearly states: “This is airborne, corona is airborne.” However, by Feb. 24, 2020, a page was stating, “Airborne spread has not been reported for COVID-19.” A PDF from March 2020 says: “Transmission of COVID-19 is through droplets, it is not airborne.” Another PDF from March 2020 states: “Airborne spread is very unlikely in normal circumstances.” A March 2020 webpage states confidently that “transmission of the COVID-19 virus can occur by direct contact with infected people and indirect contact with surfaces in the immediate environment.”

By July 2020, when there was lots of scientific evidence that COVID was airborne, a page on the WHO website was stating: “To the best of our understanding, the virus is primarily spread through contact and respiratory droplets.” In July 2020, another WHO page was stating: “To date, there is insufficient data to determine the contribution of aerosol transmission in community settings.”

Related Article: Structured Content Management Is a Marketer's Best Friend

Data Is Simply Out of Control

Will this misinformation be removed from the site? (It can be archived for historical or legal purposes.) Will it at least be corrected and downgraded in search results? If the WHO is run like 99% of organizations out there, then the answer will be no. Like the zero results from the WHO search engine, there are simply zero resources to professionally manage content that has already been published.

For all the fancy vanity talk of AI and chatbots, etc., the actual reality is that data is out of control. And at a senior management level, practically nobody knows there is a problem, and those who do know don’t care.

About the author

Gerry McGovern

Gerry McGovern is the founder and CEO of Customer Carewords. He is widely regarded as the worldwide authority on increasing web satisfaction by managing customer tasks.

Tags

digital experiencedxmcontent marketingcontent managementdatacontentmetadatacontent strategy

Featured Research

Featured research
Research Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Verint Digital-First Engagement
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Three Steps to Optimize Agent Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences
Boost customer satisfaction and reduce the organization’s cost-to-serve
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Moving Your CX Metrics Forward
How to advance CSAT and NPS programs
Read now
Featured research
On-Demand Webinar
What is a CDP and How to Choose a CDP
Customer expectations are at an all-time high for having 1-1 personalized experiences
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Verint Digital-First Engagement
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Three Steps to Optimize Agent Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences
Boost customer satisfaction and reduce the organization’s cost-to-serve
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play