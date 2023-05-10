The Gist

In news shared first with CMSWire, Contentstack, a leading composable digital experience provider (DXP), is releasing today what it says is the “first-ever Composable Charter."

CMSWire was granted exclusive permission to break the news one hour before the official announcement of the newly unveiled Composable Charter that presents a set of 10 guiding principles Contentstack officials said can be applied by enterprises from any industry to future-proof their business through the adoption of composable technologies and architectures.

Created by more than 100 industry leaders across retail, travel and technology including ASICS, Leesa Sleep, Metrolinx, PostNL, Aprimo, EPAM, BigCommerce and others, who came together to develop the charter at Contentstack's annual thought leadership event, ContentCon 2023 that runs from May 8-10. The charter covers critical aspects such as proven methods to build a composable architecture, criteria for selecting suitable partners for the composable journey and strategies for identifying and measuring success along the way.

“It was inspiring to see all these industry leaders — some even competitors — working alongside each other to shape the future of composable,” Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack, said. “Our goal has always been to make the creation of digital experiences easy for all enterprises, but that doesn’t happen without a framework. We will continually invest in powering that framework thoroughly to ensure success for our customers and the greater composable movement.”

When an enterprise “goes composable,” it refers to a shift in their approach to building software and technology systems. Instead of the traditional method of building a large, integrated software system — or monolith — companies are embracing a more modular approach, similar to building with Legos, where each piece serves a unique purpose and can be combined with other pieces to create a more complex structure. The result is a more agile, flexible and scalable system that can easily adapt to changing business needs.

The charter was created as a group effort yesterday during ContentCon.

"As a team, we believe in collaboration and value the fact that we’re all in this together," Sampat said. "Seeing that we’d have our customers, partners and tribe members from around the world in one room, we knew we had to create something together that would benefit the content ecosystem we’re all a part of."

Composable Architechture: Risk vs. Reward

However, going composable does come with some risks. For example, it can be more complex to manage a system with many smaller pieces, and it can be harder to ensure that all the pieces work together seamlessly, therefore, companies should carefully consider these risks.

"If an organization is really small and has a very average use case, it might not have to go composable," Sampat said. "As soon as your use case is more complex, or you have multiple platforms, applications and integrations in your tech stack, the need to go composable becomes pressing in order to seamlessly integrate multiple applications and streamline processes across content creation and distribution."

Composable: More Agile and Flexible Tech Systems

Companies should consider going composable if they need to be more agile and flexible in their technology systems. For example, if they need to be able to quickly add new features or services, or if they want to be able to use different technologies in different parts of their systems.



A real-world example of composable vs. monolith is Netflix. In the past, Netflix used a monolithic architecture to build its technology systems. But as the company grew, it became clear that this approach was limiting its ability to innovate and keep up with changing market demands. So, Netflix shifted to a more composable approach, where its systems are broken down into smaller, more modular pieces that can be easily swapped out and replaced. For example, if Netflix wanted to add a new payment processing provider, it could simply swap out the payment processing microservice without having to rebuild the entire payment system.

"Composable architectures are a direct route to faster time to market and greater agility when it comes to developing and reiterating digital experiences," Sampat said. "A truly composable tech stack allows the user to seamlessly integrate applications throughout their tech stack into one solution and allows businesses to be flexible and scale to respond to changing customer and market demands. Overall, composability offers greater flexibility, speed and scalability. If you want to future-proof your enterprise, you need to go composable."