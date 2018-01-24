The tools marketers have access to today means there's no reason why we shouldn't be offering more human (and humane) digital experiences PHOTO: Tom Driggers

We’ve all been working on this web thing for more than 20 years, yet why are so many digital interactions still so … impersonal?

Take digital marketing. Brands have access to tech that can automate and deliver highly personalized, one-to-one messages and offers. Yet, consumers still receive a barrage of irrelevant emails and online ads. So many brands spray out content and offers, just hoping that a whopping 2 percent (!) of potential customers will respond positively.

The other 98 percent? They’re victims of drive-by digital hand-waving: incessant, irrelevant marketing and communications.

Take Steps to Deliver More Human-Focused Experiences

It’s 2018, people! We have at our fingertips the most powerful communication and interaction medium ever created. Brands have more content than they can use, more customer data than ever and more technology to deliver great interactions in the moment. But why are so many interactions irrelevant and lacking the human touch?

This work is challenging. It requires commitment, investment in technology and a deep integration strategy. Take lessons from companies that are doing some of these things well, and make innovation a habit in your organization. Emulate those organizations that are adapting quickly and creating useful engagement to make life easier, better or just plain more convenient for real people. As they set new standards, so can you.

Go Beyond Marketing to Create a Relevant Experience Continuum

At a time when leading brands are making marketing more personal, they’re also expanding what it means to deliver personalized products, services and support using digital as the medium to provide long-term value and benefits to customers.

Here are a few ideas you nurture in your own organization. It all comes down to offering more human (dare I say, more humane?) customer interactions where digital is the means to justify the ends of a great customer experience.

Campuses, sports venues and airports are leading the way with digital signage that helps you get where you’re going and informs you along the way. The University of Iowa, for example, uses its content management platform to push information to hundreds of screens in dorms, classroom buildings and dining halls — even to menus on school-operated food trucks. The university thereby makes the physical space more navigable and makes sure information is always current in the right context. Deliver a human touch via digital services: Going digital doesn’t mean there isn’t room for human interaction. Bank of America ATMs with teller assist let customers see and converse with a banker from some ATM locations. The Georgia state government uses conversational interfaces for two-way communication as part its new Ask GeorgiaGov service, helping residents to access information about government services. Georgia residents can ask their Amazon Echoes how to renew driver’s licenses, obtain social services or apply for fishing permits.

To strengthen the human touch, take a bold step in 2018 and reimagine what you and your team do every day. Don’t just sit behind a curtain of digital technology. Start thinking like the curator of customer experience. The brands that will win are thinking far beyond customer acquisition, and are instead devoting time and resources to using digital tech to give customers an amazing experience with human relevance across every touchpoint.