Content management system dotCMS announced a new growth investment today led by Pacific Lake Partners, along with the appointment of Zain Ishaq as Chief Executive Officer and Vadym Kononenko as President.

As a cloud ready, scalable, Java based, open-source content management system, dotCMS works to manage and deliver personalized, permission-based content across multiple channels for its users. The system serves as a platform for websites, mobile apps, portals, intranets and more. It's used everywhere from running small and medium sized business sites, to powering multi-node installations for governments, Fortune 100 companies, universities and global brands.

With new leadership and a partnership with investors, dotCMS now looks to accelerate its product vision, aiming to become a leading software as a service (SaaS) platform. In working toward that goal, the company says it's working to continue building the "best open-source content management system for delivering modern digital experiences across websites, mobile apps, and connected devices." It's a vision the company's executives seem to share - along with the belief that the choice for new leadership is the correct one.

"In bringing on the new investors, along with Zain and Vadym, we are doubling down on accelerating our product vision", said Will Ezell, dotCMS' chief technology officer. "Our core product is both mature and agile, delivering value to digital teams with surprisingly little effort. With the new investment and leadership, dotCMS is poised to disrupt the world of legacy Digital Experience Platforms that are prohibitively expensive to own and complex to implement."

Founded in 2009, dotCMS has worked building digital content management systems for the past 13 years. "We see a great opportunity in the marketplace to build an open-source digital experience platform loved by both marketers and developers. dotCMS has built an incredible platform over the last decade, evidenced by the trust of leading brands as its customers. We look forward to continuing to expand our offerings while staying true to our roots in staying engaged with our growing open-source community", said dotCMS CEO Zain Ishaq.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to lead dotCMS through its next phase of growth. This transaction will help accelerate dotCMS' vision of DXP while focusing on outstanding support and services for its clients globally", said Kononenko.

Along with the company's recent growth investment and leadership team additions, dotCMS also announced the addition of three new independent board members: Tom Wentworth, Ben Ruedlinger, and Trevor Lwin. The three new members have all served as tech company executives, with decades of work between them.