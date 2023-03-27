A unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform lets the small or medium-sized business (SMB) team work anywhere without skimping on communications.

And that’s something their competitors without a UCaaS platform just can’t do.

Starting in 2020, SMBs new to UCaaS found out fast just how much of an advantage UCaaS is.

Avoiding close contact in work settings suddenly became the norm.

So what did the savvy SMBs do? They let their teams embrace mobility, skip the commute, open their laptops (or smartphones, for that matter) and set up and provision their home offices using the same voice, video and messaging capabilities — at the same quality! — that they were using at the office.

SMBs who didn’t have a UCaaS platform in place? Whose that’s-not-how-we-do-things-here style demanded a butts-in-seats culture?

SMBs that deployed UCaaS drank those competitors’ milkshakes while they scrambled to figure it out.

Still, the truth is, group settings don’t need to be scary for the mobility of UCaaS to give the SMB that uses it an edge over the competitor who doesn’t.

Because it’s in the cloud. And it’s important to understand what that means.

Go back 10 years. Business communications was mostly on-premises PBX. The SMB’s competitor used it and the SMB used it. Moving communications to the cloud took resources and expertise neither had.

But UCaaS has come a long way. And the employee-satisfaction lessons SMBs have learned — and the competitive advantage UCaaS has created — are why, today, UCaaS is the standard.

And it’s not just employees: customers love it too. Because with UCaaS, an SMB can improve customer engagement by having a main number that customers can call or text, or a social media account that they can message, and the SMB’s staff can receive simultaneously — no matter where they are — and respond in moments. And all the other staff can see the response of the first responder and be like, “Oh good! Phil’s got it!”

The competitor without UCaaS? They can do nothing of the sort. Phil works on a response, but by the time he goes to send it, Lucy's already responded, and Phil's wasted his time. Without UCaaS, the SMB's employees can't be on the same page.

With UCaaS, the SMB’s sales team can take to the road and rest assured they’ll never miss a call. With a simple touch of a button, all sales calls get routed to each team member’s mobile app — on any device, anywhere — which minimizes missed sales opportunities and maximizes prompt attention to existing clients.

But wait — there’s more! Instant messages to and from colleagues’ computers and mobile devices. Or to and from customers’ SMS and Facebook accounts. Call queues that keep customers and employees in good spirits during high call volumes. Easy scalability that makes onboarding a new employee a pleasure instead of a chore, from pretty much anywhere with an internet connection.

But for a competitor’s on-premises PBX, each of these features struggles to turn frowns upside down. Because without UCaaS? The SMB’s competitor will miss those potential wins and risk compromising their ongoing ones.

Speaking of compromising — do SMB staff without UCaaS mobility tools love having to share their personal-device numbers with clients?

Of course not.

But that’s a non-issue for the SMB with UCaaS, because UCaaS puts a premium on the privacy of every member of the SMB’s team. UCaaS users can call or text from their personal devices, yet keep their business and personal accounts separate and maintain a professional business presence — even when they’re not in the office — with a caller ID that reflects the SMB’s main number.

So, when your SMB has UCaaS, you can know your business is about to go places many competitors can’t.

Because you’re already everywhere.

