CMSWire’s DX Summit 2018 conference will celebrate a fourth year of digital customer experience innovation when it returns to the Radisson Blu Aqua in Chicago November 12 to 14.

With interactive workshops, inspiring keynotes, social hours and more, DX Summit 2018 promises to be bigger, brighter and bolder. The 2018 speaker lineup features Carmen Simon, cognitive neuroscientist and founder of Memzy, Brian Solis, principal analyst of Altimeter @ Prophet, and organizations such as Hilton, Wells Fargo, Comcast and more.

A 'Unique Experience'

“While there are several forums discussing digitization, DX Summit actually brings together a unique experience. The balanced focus on the many aspects of digitization and their impact on customer journey is what makes DX Summit a conference that cannot be missed, ” said Eeshita Grover, senior manager of technical communications at Cisco. Grover has not only attended DX Summit in past years, she will be speaking at DX Summit 2018 on digitization and user content.

The content and attendee experience for DX Summit 2018 will also be informed by an industry-leading advisory board. Members of the board include Eeshita Grover of Cisco; Serafina Frongia, vice president at Wells Fargo; Tony Byrne, founder of Real Story Group; Barbara Lehman, executive director of the digital transformation program at Comcast; Meg Walsh, senior director of content strategy at Hilton and Carolina Ramirez, digital governance lead at UNICEF.

DX Summit 2018 will feature a concentrated agenda of topics from AI and machine learning, big data and analytics, voice of the customer and customer journeys to DX technology and platforms.

Keep Up With the Evolution of DX Technology

“DX technology continues to evolve rapidly, even if some of the same old tripping points keep re-appearing,” said Tony Byrne, founder of Real Story Group and recurring DX Summit workshop leader. “Meeting up with other DX pros is a great way to learn from others, and I’m really excited to be teaching again at this year’s Summit!”

