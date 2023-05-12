The Gist

This year marks the first time CMSWire’s popular customer experience conference, CMSWire CONNECT, is back to an in-person format since the pandemic. For 2023, the conference runs May 10-12 in Austin, Texas, offering a dynamic lineup of speakers, including Daniel Wu, head of AI & machine learning at JPMorgan Chase. Wu presented Friday’s keynote speech on the future of banking with AI and we thought we’d share a few of the insider insights he revealed.

In regard to ChatGPT, while the obvious application is the chat capability, Wu says the GPT models can do a lot more.

“There's a lot of behind-the-scenes operations, not just within the bank, but any larger organization that AI has been applied, including supporting all these back-office processes, automation and even reinventing how businesses run and how we measure performance and all that,” Wu said. “So, there's a lot deeper that AI has penetrated in all the industries that I've seen, and it's not just that customer interaction piece or sort of user interaction.”

For companies seeking to implement generative AI within their brand, Wu offered some advice.

“It took OpenAI years to get to the performance, that ChatGPT that we see today. They went through iterations and experiments ... and different ways to get here,” Wu said. "So, the framework that I point out for any organization to build up that sustainable pattern, is to look at five important ingredients."

1.) Data: Figure out what your organization’s data strategy is.

2.) Talent: People trained in machine learning, computer science, data science, etc.

3.) Compute: So far, you see models getting larger and larger. Wu says training these models actually takes months, so it's a huge amount of compute, and not every organization has that strategy.

4.) Operation: Wu said, once your data scientists and your AI team develop a solution, how do you take that into production and integrate it with the rest of your software ecosystem and build an operations team to support it.

5.) Governance: According to Wu, this area has been become increasingly important as AI regulations and rules are debated in governments across the world.

“There's a really imminent requirement for every organization getting into AI to think about how they can develop this technology responsibly,” Wu said. “Because what you don't want is to invest so much and push something into production and later you find out that they'd cause some kind of harm. It's a real reputational risk to any organization. So that's kind of the framework that I've been focusing on in my public speaking ... advocating for attention on the governance and responsibility.”

In other AI news...

The Brussels Effect: Does the EU Have AI Superpowers?

AI developers across the globe are paying close attention to the European Union’s recent passage of a draft negotiating mandate, that if passed, would usher in the world’s first laws on AI by a major regulator anywhere — because what the EU does impacts everyone.

Professor Anu Bradford of Columbia Law School once coined the term, the “Brussels Effect,” referring to the EU's seemingly unilateral power to regulate global markets. She even wrote a book about it, called “The Brussels Effect: How the European Union Rules the World.”

“The EU is one of the largest and wealthiest consumer markets in the world. And there are very few global companies that can afford not to trade in the EU. So these companies need to comply with European regulations as the price for accessing their 450 million (consumers),” Bradford said during an interview with the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA).

“That's not surprising, where it gets interesting that often these companies conclude that it is in their interest to extend the European regulations across a global production and they obey global services and their global conduct because they want to avoid the cost of complying with multiple different regulatory regimes in different places, so, all the EU needs to do is regulate the single market.”

Advertisers Invited to Play in Meta’s AI Sandbox

Meta has announced the introduction of its AI Sandbox, a testing ground for advertisers to try out new tools and features, including generative AI-powered ad tools such as text variation, background generation and image outcropping. The platform aims to learn what works for advertisers and make these features available in its ad tools.

The company also revealed new features for Meta Advantage, Meta’s portfolio of automation products that use AI and machine learning, and Advantage+ shopping campaigns including, the ability to easily switch from manual campaigns to Advantage+, the ability to import and use creative like branded videos or customer demonstration videos, as well as access to new reports and performance products.

Currently Sandbox is being tested within a small group of advertisers in order to gather feedback for possible improvements. The company will gradually open it up to more advertisers beginning in July and add some features into its products later this year.

Google I/O: A Very Big Year for AI Development

On Wednesday, Google hosted its annual developer event, Google I/O, a much-anticipated one-day conference that lifts the curtain on all the tech giant’s latest new products and updates. Google CEO Sundar Pichai admitted it was a very big year for AI as he announced several new innovations including the release of PaLM 2, Google’s largest AI language model to date, and the debut of Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet and the Pixel 7a Android phone.

Among the updates, a new “Help me write” feature was announced for Gmail that allows users to type in a basic prompt of what they want an email to say and hit “create.”

Sundar used the example of receiving an email notifying the user of a flight cancellation and the user wants to ask for a full refund. Instead of taking a patch of time to create the email response themselves, they could select “Help me write,” type in the prompt (I want an email that asks for a full refund) and hit create — a full draft will appear that pulls in flight details from the previous email. According to Google, “Help me write” will start rolling out as part of its Workspace updates.

Where’s the Beef? Wendy’s Unveils First AI Pick-up Window

On Tuesday, Wendy's and Google Cloud announced an extended collaboration to test a pioneering AI solution, called Wendy's FreshAI.

According to Wendy’s, up to 80-percent of its customers prefer to use the drive-thru when ordering food, yet issues like the complexities of menu options, special requests and ambient noise, can create a situation ripe for miscommunication, leading to customer dissatisfaction.

But now, with Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities, Wendy’s is offering a new automated ordering experience at the drive-thru.

“Wendy's introduced the first modern pick-up window in the industry more than 50 years ago, and we're thrilled to continue our work with Google Cloud to bring a new wave of innovation to the drive-thru experience,” Todd Penegor, president and CEO of Wendy's, said in a statement. “Google Cloud's generative AI technology creates a huge opportunity for us to deliver a truly differentiated, faster and frictionless experience for our customers, and allows our employees to continue focusing on making great food and building relationships with fans that keep them coming back time and again.”

According to Wendy’s officials, the company has utilized Google Cloud's data analytics, AI, machine learning (ML) and hybrid cloud tools since 2021. Wendy's plans to launch its first pilot in Columbus, Ohio, and feature generative AI technology capable of understanding complicated requests and having detailed conversations with customers. If the pilot proves successful, more locations may be added in the future.

AI Video of the Week: Do Robots Believe in a Higher Power? No... They Do Not

The U.K. based Engineered Arts Limited is known for being on the forefront of human-robotics technology with more than 100 robots installed across the world.

It’s most advanced “human-shaped” robot, called Ameca, has 17 motors in its face to express human emotion. The company creates custom robots designed for shows and exhibitions and Ameca is often taken out to visit with the crowds — you could even rent Ameca for your next event. Just don’t bring up religion, because Ameca “doesn’t believe in anything.”

AI Tweet of the Week: AI-Generated Videos: Creepy or Impressive

A disfigured human nose, vacant eyes, and lips that resemble a pair of slugs — AI -generated video content arguably has a way to go. The creep factor is real. One only has to turn to the AI-created footage of Will Smith eating spaghetti.

The next new thing is the influx of AI-generated trailers and advertisements and Mark Serrels of CNET recently shared his take on these unnerving images, using the example of a pizza.

“Imagine if you will, a pizza. Not a normal pizza, a weird pizza. A pizza that looks misshapen in ways that make your eyes dip in and out of focus. Like an M.C. Escher drawing. Except instead of endless staircases and people walking upside down, it's pizza,” he wrote. “Now imagine this pizza moving toward a barely legible human mouth. Except instead of going into a mouth it goes toward a disfigured human nose. Horror movie children beam vacant smiles as their eyeballs somehow stare in opposite directions.”

However, not all the content coming out is eerily disturbing. Take a look at the trailer filmmaker Christian Fleischer tweeted out recently. It received a lot of high praise from fellow tweeters — and a few knocks. But you can judge for yourself.

Pushed #gen2 again & made a movie trailer.#aicinema is finally here!

Every shot made from text prompts, except one iconic shot you all know, done with #gen1

Made possible by @runwayml @bazluhrmann your movies been a great inspiration! 😍🎞️🙏

Voices: @elevenlabsio#aianimation pic.twitter.com/LtvYdhHvIs — ChristianF (@ChristianF369) April 27, 2023