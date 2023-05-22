The Gist

Generative AI discussions. G7 leaders have called for discussions on generative AI, with the aim of establishing global standards and regulations for responsible use of the technology.

Promoting global interoperability and trustworthy AI. G7 leaders welcome an action plan for promoting global interoperability between tools for trustworthy AI.

Digital economy and data flows. G7 leaders discussed the importance of updating the governance of the digital economy in line with shared democratic values.

World leaders from the G7 intergovernmental group last week called for discussions on generative AI that could result in global standards and regulations supporting responsible use of the technology.

The G7, or Group of Seven, is composed of leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The G7 was originally formed in the 1970s and leaders from its participating nations meet annually in a summit to discuss economic policies and other global issues.

They met last week in Hiroshima, Japan, and, in a group statement, said, “We recognize the need to immediately take stock of the opportunities and challenges of generative AI, which is increasingly prominent across countries and sectors.”

AI Talk: Governance, Intellectual Property Rights, Responsible Innovation

The gist of the world leaders' discussion around generative AI included things marketers and customer experience professionals have heard loud and clear since OpenAI debuted the most popular chatbot of all-time, ChatGPT, in November of 2022.

The G7 leaders said they encourage international organizations such as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to consider analysis on the impact of policy developments and Global Partnership on AI (GPAI) to conduct practical projects.

They want world leaders to establish a “Hiroshima AI process” through a G7 working group, in an inclusive manner and in cooperation with the OECD and GPAI. The goal? Discuss generative AI by the end of this year. These discussions could include topics such as:

Governance

Safeguard of intellectual property rights including copyrights

Promotion of transparency

Response to foreign information manipulation, including disinformation and responsible utilization of these technologies

Marketers and customer experience professionals certainly need to be on their toes with the use of generative AI. Customer experience is among the most popular use cases for the tech. And the professionals behind those campaigns have certainly been warned about going astray and using manipulative marketing and customer experience tactics by regulating authorities in the US.

Meanwhile, across the pond, the European Union is closing in on AI regulation. And US lawmakers are beginning to at least consider AI regulation as evidences by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s appearance before Congress last week.

Promoting Global Interoperability, Trustworthy AI

The G7 leaders said they welcome an action plan for promoting global interoperability between tools for trustworthy AI. They also recognize the rapid pace of technological change and the need for international governance to keep up. They affirm the importance of addressing common governance challenges and identifying potential gaps in global technology governance.

“We recognize the potential of immersive technologies, and virtual worlds, such as metaverses to provide innovative opportunities, in all industrial and societal sectors, as well as to promote sustainability,” the G7 leaders said. “For this purpose, governance, public safety, and human rights challenges should be addressed at the global level."

They want leaders to consider collective approaches in these areas, including in terms of interoperability, portability and standards, with the support of the OECD. They pushed joint cooperation in research and development on computing technologies and want to consider ways to further promote digital trade.”

Cross-Border Data Flows, Internet Fragmentation

The G7 leaders also discussed digital matters in general, the internet and global data transfers, all things that clearly should be on the minds of marketers and customer experience professionals. The data transfers, in particular, is timely news given Meta’s record fine in the EU today.

Here’s a summary of the high-level talking points on digital from the G7 leaders:

Shared Democratic values: The governance of the digital economy should be updated in line with shared democratic values, including fairness, accountability, transparency, safety, protection from online harassment, hate and abuse and respect for privacy and human rights.

The governance of the digital economy should be updated in line with shared democratic values, including fairness, accountability, transparency, safety, protection from online harassment, hate and abuse and respect for privacy and human rights. Cooperation with technology companies: The G7 will work with technology companies and other stakeholders to drive responsible innovation and implementation of technologies, ensuring safety and security, and tackling threats of child sexual exploitation and abuse on their platforms.

The G7 will work with technology companies and other stakeholders to drive responsible innovation and implementation of technologies, ensuring safety and security, and tackling threats of child sexual exploitation and abuse on their platforms. Cross-border data flows: The G7 reaffirms that cross-border data flows, information, ideas and knowledge generate higher productivity, greater innovation and improved sustainable development, while raising challenges related to privacy, data protection, intellectual property protection and security.

The G7 reaffirms that cross-border data flows, information, ideas and knowledge generate higher productivity, greater innovation and improved sustainable development, while raising challenges related to privacy, data protection, intellectual property protection and security. Internet fragmentation: The G7 emphasizes its opposition to internet fragmentation and the use of digital technologies to infringe on human rights. It seeks to increase trust across the digital ecosystem and to counter the influence of authoritarian approaches.

The G7 emphasizes its opposition to internet fragmentation and the use of digital technologies to infringe on human rights. It seeks to increase trust across the digital ecosystem and to counter the influence of authoritarian approaches. Digital infrastructure: The G7 recognizes the importance of secure and resilient digital infrastructure as the foundation of society and the economy. It is committed to deepening their cooperation within the G7 and with like-minded partners to support and enhance network resilience.

The G7 recognizes the importance of secure and resilient digital infrastructure as the foundation of society and the economy. It is committed to deepening their cooperation within the G7 and with like-minded partners to support and enhance network resilience. Digital divide: The G7 recognizes the need to bridge the digital divides, including the gender digital divide, and the importance of initiatives to use data and technology for cities, such as smart city initiatives, to promote digital inclusion and address challenges in urban development.

“We recognize the need to bridge the digital divides, including the gender digital divide, and the importance of initiatives to use data and technology for cities, such as smart city initiatives, to promote digital inclusion and address challenges in urban development,” G7 leaders said. “We will facilitate inclusive development and enable greater employability and movement of digital experts, and restate our commitment to supporting other countries to increase digital access under principles of equity, universality and affordability while ensuring that security, interoperability, the protection of personal data and respect for human rights including gender equality are built into global connectivity.”