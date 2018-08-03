Gartner named six companies leaders in the personalized marketing technology world in its first Magic Quadrant on Personalization Engines (membership required). It named Dynamic Yield, Evergage, Monetate, Certona, Adobe and Qubit as its inaugural leaders.

According to Gartner report authors Jennifer Polk and Bryan Yeager, personalization engines take data from user profiles or track anonymous user behavior — usually on the web. The technology then mixes in first- and third-party data, such as real-time behavior, transactions, geography and affinity, Polk and Yeager reported. Users can then segment and target audiences, and trigger messaging and content.

The engines also help personalize products and offer recommendations, search engine optimization, site search and navigation. Gartner also sees personalization engine vendors expanding into chatbots, kiosks, internet of things, call centers and customer service centers in the future.

In other customer experience software news ....

Lithium Adds WhatsApp Business

Lithium Technologies has announced early access support for WhatsApp Business. Company officials said in a press release the move was designed to allow Lithium customers to develop connections with their customers in a messaging format. Lithium offers security in this integration with WhatsApp so brands can authenticate customers before requesting any private information on WhatsApp Business. WhatsApp Business is part of Lithium’s engagement platform, which monitors and organizes incoming digital conversations.

Nintex Acquires Promapp

Nintex, an intelligent process automation provider, has acquired Promapp, a business process management software company. Company officials said in a press release that Promapp will help Nintex customers automate, orchestrate and optimize business processes from the back to the front-office and integrate with business ecosystems and apps. Promapp’s cloud-based software is designed to help users create, navigate, share and change business processes in areas like risk management, quality assurance and business continuity.

Nintex plans to maintain Promapp’s offices in San Francisco; Austin, Texas; Sydney and Auckland, New Zealand and will relocate the Promapp teams in Melbourne, Australia and London to Nintex’s offices in those cities. The company plans to integrate the technologies quickly and will accelerate enhancements of the Promapp solution, according to company officials. Deal terms will not be disclosed.

Contentstack Unveils CMS Integrations Framework

Contentstack, a web content management provider, has released Experience Extensions, an integrations framework. Company officials stated in a press release this framework helps customers who previously had to commit to a monolithic, single-vendor product suite or had to put together a custom, but unsupportable software stack consisting of error-prone plugins and expensive connectors.

Contentstack’s Experience Extensions helps with solutions like digital asset management, third party analytics platforms and open source static site generators to help connect with their content management system. It includes a set of tools for developers who can write custom code, or adapt pre-built templates.

Some technology partners include:

Ecommerce: Shopify and Snipcart

Video: Brightcove and Ooyala

Digital asset management: Egnyt

Personalization: Monetate

Static Site Generator: Gatsby

Content Delivery Network: Fastly

Vojvodich Appointed to Looker Board of Directors

Looker, a data platform company, has named Lynn Vojvodich to its Board of Directors. Vojvodich was formerly EVP and CMO of Salesforce. Prior to joining Salesforce, she was a partner at Andreessen Horowitz where she developed go-to-market strategies for portfolio companies. Vojvodich currently sits on the Board of Directors for Ford Motor Company and Booking Holdings (formerly known as The Priceline Group). She holds a B.S. in product design and mechanical engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.