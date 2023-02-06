And the AI arms race is off with bang...

Today Google introduced "Bard," its AI-powered search chatbot technology that Google claims will make it easier for users to find the information they need. This is looking like a direct competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT, in what appears to be the beginning the AI of everything. It's not hard to imagine a time where this has infiltrated every aspect of our lives.

And for ChatGPT, that means more than 100 million lives since its debut Nov. 30 — setting an all-time record for adoption.

Google

Bard, built upon Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications or LaMDA , is designed to help users quickly and easily find the answers to their questions by using advanced machine learning algorithms to understand the intent behind their queries.

"Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses," Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a Feb. 6 Google blog.

One of the key features of Bard is its ability to understand natural language queries, much like ChatGPT. This means that users can type in questions in a conversational tone, much like they would if they were speaking to a friend, and Bard will still be able to understand their queries.

"... Increasingly, people are turning to Google for deeper insights and understanding — like, 'is the piano or guitar easier to learn, and how much practice does each need?' Learning about a topic like this can take a lot of effort to figure out what you really need to know, and people often want to explore a diverse range of opinions or perspectives. AI can be helpful in these moments, synthesizing insights for questions where there’s no one right answer," Pichai added.

Bard will also makes use of Google's enormous database of information to provide users with the most relevant results. This includes information from trusted sources such as academic journals, news articles, and other reliable sources. Google is really trying to sell that to their users that Bard will deliver true and accurate information from credible sources.

Microsoft Aims to Spoil Google AI Party

Microsoft isn't letting Google have the artificial intelligence spotlight all to itself. It will have press event Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 1 ET, reportedly centered on ChatGPT integration advancements. Microsoft has already invested $10 billion in OpenAI and ChatGPT. Will it finally mark a real serious challenge to Google from Microsoft's Bing search engine?

hello from redmond! excited for the event tomorrow pic.twitter.com/b7TUr0ti42 — Sam Altman (@sama) February 6, 2023

Major Step for AI-Powered Search?

As a journalist, these types of tools will be really helpful when they are as up to date as possible and when they can provide reliable sourcing to their answers. We'll see how this is delivered in Google's new roll out but it could bebig.

Overall, Bard looks like it could be a major step forward in the field of AI-powered search.

Currently Google plans to release Bard with a lightweight model version of LaMDA that will enable the tech giant to scale the platform to more people and gather feedback more quickly.