The Gist

Core update. Google's August 2023 core update is its second major algorithm change of the year, potentially affecting page rankings.

Google's August 2023 core update is its second major algorithm change of the year, potentially affecting page rankings. Recovery tips. Google emphasizes the importance of high-quality, people-first content for optimal site performance.

Google is currently rolling out another core algorithm update, the second of the year, with the goal of improving search results.

Google tweeted the news on Aug. 22, promising to update its ranking release history page when the rollout is complete, which could take up to two weeks.

Google August 2023 Core Update May Impact Page Performance

Core updates are broad changes to Google’s search algorithms and systems that can significantly impact how your web pages rank.

However, according to Google, “there’s nothing in a core update that targets specific pages or sites.” Instead, they claim, updates are about improving how their systems assess content.

Some pages that see a drop in performance may see a recovery after the full rollout. But recovery is not guaranteed.

Barry Schwartz reported on big SEO swings prior to the update that he believes could have been some early testing. However, so far he claims he hasn’t seen much movement in rankings after the August 2023 core update began officially rolling out.

Related Article: Google Releases March 2023 Core Algorithm Update: What to Do Now

Google’s Advice for Boosting Page Performance Post-Update

Pages with permanent drops in performance might not have anything "wrong" to fix. As an alternative, Google suggests underperforming sites focus on high-quality content. They also offer resources, including questions for self-assessment, to create people-first content that their algorithms reward.

Some self-assessment questions include:

Does the content provide original information, reporting, research or analysis?

Does the page title provide a descriptive, helpful summary of the content?

Does the content have any spelling or stylistic issues?

Is the content mass-produced or outsourced to a large number of creators?

Is the content written by an expert or enthusiast who knows the topic well?

Does the content present information in a way that makes you want to trust it, such as clear sourcing?

Previous Google Algorithm Updates of the Year

In March 2023 Google rolled out its first core update of the year, a process that took 13 days and seven hours to complete. The update targeted all content types within all regions, and marketers reported changes like declining traffic and drop-offs in keyword rankings as a result.

Other updates of the year include:

April 2023: The reviews update, meant to reward high-quality reviews written by experts or enthusiasts who know the topic well.

The reviews update, meant to reward high-quality reviews written by experts or enthusiasts who know the topic well. February 2023: The product reviews update, also targeting the reviews system to ensure people see reviews that share in-depth research rather than thin content.

Related Article: State of SEO: Google Search Algorithm Updates for Q2 2023