In today’s era of the Internet of Everything (IoE), data, people and technologies like smart devices and AI are blending and networking together faster than ever, changing how consumers engage with content. For instance, rather than consumers pulling content from a website or digital experience, relevant content is pushed to them over AI-enabled devices, such as smart speakers and augmented reality (AR) glasses. This automated delivery, which brands cannot control, is a significant phenomenon they must consider when developing content.

This post explains the push-and-pull behavior of generative AI in content strategy and through Internet of Things (IoT) devices: AR glasses, smartwatches and smart speakers.

Examining the 'Big Reverse of the Web'

What’s changing in how consumers assimilate content? As Dries Buytaert first theorized as “The Big Reverse of the Web,” at the beginning, consumers pulled the information they needed through search engines. Of course, many still do that, but the web has evolved, and consumers pull through modern ways, too, such as hyper-personalization platforms that send relevant content to registered customers.

Now, with the advent of generative AI, brands are pushing content, whereby the content finds consumers — regardless of whether they’re signed up as a loyalty member or searching for products online. For example, a consumer has a conversation using ChatGPT where content is pushed to them outside of the brand’s control. As a result, brands are disintermediated. The only thing they can do is maintain the quality of the content being pushed by the platforms, ultimately enticing consumers to engage with the brands by visiting a website or other digital experience that the brands did create.

Correspondingly, this new consumer behavior is putting pressure on brands to create content with value that forges a deeper connection with consumers — not just a simple click for an offer. In other words, brands must learn how to build content for IoT devices.

Looking at Generative AI in Content Strategy That Utilizes IoT

AR-enabled smart glasses, smartwatches and smart speakers are beacons for pulling content. However, even though smart glasses have been around awhile, they haven’t quite taken off. A Statista study reported total unit sales of only 410,000 in 2021 and under a million in 2022. In contrast, in 2022, more than 100 million smartwatches were sold in addition to over 200 million smart speakers, which are powerful voice assistants that respond to user commands. An example is a voice command that orders a refill of coffee beans through a brand app. Nonetheless, that’s a basic pull-content scenario — just over voice rather than taps on a phone.

With generative AI, a coffee brand can push content over the smart speaker to customers before they even know that they are low on coffee. The brand can then sit back, rest assured that generative AI will automatically deliver the content at the most opportune time. However, the brand must ensure that the content is ready. The exploding awareness of generative AI through programs like ChatGPT and Bard promises to be a big help.

Smart glasses are an effective vehicle, too. A group of students at Stanford University recently helped users converse on a first date or job interview through generative AI, which is another excellent example of automated pushing of content. Another innovative instance is that a paint brand can enable a shopper wearing smart glasses to generate any color of paint to visualize its effect on a wall.

Supporting Digital Experiences With Composability

To succeed in pushing content through generative AI, brands must take these three steps:

Assemble and package content from multiple sources so that AI would want to deliver it to consumers through a pull. Treat AI and other new form factors as distinct channels with unique needs, as required in multichannel delivery. Offer high-speed experiences. Slow performance leads to site bounces.

Ultimately, besides pulling content, brands must also supply content that’s accessible for pushes. To accomplish that, brands need modern tools from a modern framework.

Traditionally, a monolithic or legacy architecture locks brands into one vendor, which means that a solution provider with generative AI capabilities must integrate the architecture into a custom partnership before content can be delivered over smart glasses. By contrast, a composable architecture can integrate cloud-based, headless tools, enabling brands to test various solutions and digital experiences for the right partner.

Meeting New Consumer Demands

Technology in the era of generative AI in content strategy and IoE is changing fast and on a course to overlap. A case in point: While walking down the street, consumers wearing AR eyewear can be connected to an AI service like ChatGPT and get answers to questions.

To meet the new consumer demand for generative AI capabilities through smart devices, companies need the right technology.

