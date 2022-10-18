How Metadata Allows Organizations to Quickly Pivot Their Digital Campaigns

Share Save

When the unforeseen occurs, digital ad metadata tagging allows companies to pivot quickly and efficiently.

These days, digital ads are a large part of customer outreach and businesses have more opportunities and arenas to interact with potential and current customers. However the proliferation of digital ads comes with a potential downside: all it takes is a single ad perceived to be in bad taste to hurt your business.

Sometimes, all it takes is one misstep for customers to turn away from a company. The cost of these unintentional missteps can be staggering. One estimate suggests that when companies stumble in their messaging, it can cost as much as $537 billion annually.

Organizations need the tools to avoid missteps in the first place. This is where metadata comes in. We’ve previously discussed how metadata and taxonomies improve the quality of your digital ad campaigns. By attributing metadata to all your digital ads, your organization can identify, find and pull a group of potentially insensitive content with just a few clicks.

Taking a wide corrective approach is essential in this era of omnichannel marketing. In this era where a single ad can be remixed and pushed to a dozen different channels, organizations need the ability to identify and takedown every problematic asset automatically, without having to resort to time-consuming manual processes. Douglas Adams once said, “Nothing travels faster than the speed of light with the possible exception of bad news.” In this context, your organization needs tools that can handle potential problems before they have the chance to take root and spread.

Knowing When Your Campaigns Need Adjustments

The old adage of a satisfied customer telling one person and a dissatisfied customer tells 10 people is all the more true in the digital age. Only these days, a dissatisfied customer might tell ten thousand of their closest social media followers. Having ads tagged with relevant and searchable metadata can stave off any potential backlash from a poorly worded or ill-timed marketing campaign.

Reasons your company might want to pull ads may include:

Force majeure

Controversy/negative customer sentiment

Brand safety

Typos/grammatical errors

Disasters are the most immediately obvious reason your team might need to pivot from a preplanned ad campaign. Maintaining a scheduling commitment that looks insensitive in light of a sudden disaster can turn customers against you in the court of public opinion. Organizations need to be aware of global, national and local events happening (both natural and manmade) and be prepared to address any events that make your messaging come across as insensitive in the current context.

Of course, it doesn't take a natural disaster to drive the need for a course change. Crass ads, tone-deaf messaging, even typos and grammatical errors can all work against your message. Leaders should be aware when these issues arise and take steps to mitigate their effects.

Metadata Reduces the Need for Manual Searches

Let’s face it: search functions rarely work as intended. Between omnichannel marketing and the speed of social media, your teams can’t lose time performing manual searches for potentially problematic published ads. Metadata tagging might take some time to develop and implement as campaigns are rolled out and published, but tagging will save time and allow your marketing teams to quickly pivot if anything needs to be amended or withdrawn. Using a platform like Claravine — with its ability to capture a wide-range of fields specific to your business — will make it easier on your marketing teams when campaigns need adjustment.

Collect Your Metadata in a Single Repository

Simply having metadata isn’t enough. To be effective, metadata must be easily identifiable, accessible and searchable. Having your team’s metadata available in a centralized location makes it easy to identify problematic campaigns if and when you need to go in a different direction. It does no one any good to have metadata locked away in one or more silos — a number of departments need access to be able to address situations faster and more efficiently.

Conclusion

Attributing the right metadata to all your digital ads is critical in the digital age, where a single ill-conceived piece can break an organization. With ad metadata and metadata management, your organization will be ready for whatever comes around, and is better prepared to address small problems before they become too big to handle.

