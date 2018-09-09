PHOTO: Amber Litzinger

User experience is an in demand career these days, which may explain the popularity of our top article this week, which looked at 13 UX design skills every designer needs. We also dove deep into explainable AI, an approach which tries to bring more transparency to why and how AI reaches decisions. Read more about these and much more with our weekly roundup of articles, resources and events, below.

Quick, give me the headlines:

Featured Events

Top Resources