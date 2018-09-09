User experience is an in demand career these days, which may explain the popularity of our top article this week, which looked at 13 UX design skills every designer needs. We also dove deep into explainable AI, an approach which tries to bring more transparency to why and how AI reaches decisions. Read more about these and much more with our weekly roundup of articles, resources and events, below.
Quick, give me the headlines:
13 Must-Have User Experience (UX) Design Skills
By Dom Nicastro | Sept. 4
Communication and negotiation skills top the list.
What Is Explainable AI (XAI)?
By Erika Morphy | Sept. 5
Explainable AI, in short, is a concept in which AI and how it comes to its decisions are made transparent to users.
- Are You Measuring Part or All of the Customer Experience?
By Alan J. Porter | Sept. 6
Chances are you excel at one part, but need a little help in another.
- Transform Your Corporate Culture With These 5 Proven Steps
By Kosheno Moore | Sept. 6
#1: start from the top.
- Give Employees a Voice in Your Cultural Change Initiative
By Matthew Boyd | Sept. 4
The two key drivers of cultural change are giving employees a voice and increasing employee recognition.
With Emerging Technology Comes Emerging Data Problems
By David Roe | Sept. 5
What happens when “things” generate data?
- What Are Behavioral Biometrics and How Do They Fit Into Marketing?
By Erika Morphy | Sept. 4
Scientists have classified behavioral biometrics into five categories based on where the data is collected.
Barbara Lehman: Streamline Experiences to Save Customer Time and Effort
By China Louise Martens | Sept. 5
“Customer experiences must be consistent in message, brand voice, and unified policy approach to how and what is communicated to the customer.”
- Marketers, You're Stressing Your Audiences Out
Liraz Margalit l Sept. 6
That online shopping experience that stressed out people turn to to relax? It's making it worse.
Social Media Marketing: Looking Beyond Reach
Pierre DeBois l Sept. 6
Reach metrics used to be the thing to watch, but those days are gone.
