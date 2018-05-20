Hey busy bee! Did you know that more than 80 percent of businesses plan to utilize chatbots by 2020? That’s a lot! You can learn more about the advancements of AI and the impact it may have in the future workplace in last week’s top article, listed below. Some other top articles include takeaways from the Henry Stewart DAM NYC and Microsoft Build events. You might also find the most accessed resources and events on CMSWire. Enjoy and don’t forget to “bee” yourself. Buzz buzz.
- How Artificial Intelligence Will Impact the Future of Work
By Allan Frank | May 16, 2018
AI is set to impact work in three major ways: human-to-machine interaction, smart process automation and advanced analytics.
- 9 Big Takeaways from Henry Stewart DAM NYC 2018
By Emily Kolvitz | May 14, 2018
#1: Users fuel the improvements made with DAM products. Be sure to speak up with feedback!
- Build 2018 Showcases Microsoft's Progress
By Nicholas McQuire | May 14, 2018
A new era is here: 2018 marks the first year of the event’s history without a Windows keynote.
- How to Create Better Employee Experiences for Workers with Disabilities
By Simon Dermer | May 15, 2018
Diverse workplaces have a competitive edge. Here’s how to ensure everyone feels comfortable in your space.
- What Comes Next for Chatbots and Customer Experience
By Liraz Margalit | May 16, 2018
What are we going to do as chatbots become more human?! Relax, probably.
- How Good Employee Practices Feed Into Great Customer Experiences
By Luke Williams | May 16, 2018
Look, if I’m happy, I’m going to provide happy experiences for my customers. It’s important that the company I work for provides an environment that’s rewarding and genuinely cares about my well-being.
- 7 Signs You Need a New Content Management System (CMS)
By Dom Nicastro | May 14, 2018
All signs are pointing to change.
- Rapidly Approaching 50, Email Use is Growing
By David Roe | May 16, 2018
Email marketers rejoice!
- Why Enterprise Content Management Is Giving Way to Content Services
By David Jones | May 15, 2018
Why did ECM fail in the first place?
