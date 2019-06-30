Time to put that data to work. This week drew a lot of attention to the proper use of data to enhance both the customer and the employee experience. We also looked into how businesses can start using agile in all areas of their businesses to drive innovation and strengthen team building. Knowledge awaits ... read on!
- 10 Ways to Create a Culture of Agile Innovation
By Dom Nicastro | June 26, 2019
Building an agile culture in your workplace is as easy as one, two, three ... ten! Learn from your mistakes (the right way) and empower your employees.
- SharePoint 2019 Roadmap: Reflections from SharePoint Conference 2019
By Sam Marshall | June 25, 2019
A look at some of the digital workplace-specific takeaways from the annual Microsoft SharePoint Conference. The theme of this year's conference: "intelligent intranet."
- Use Data to Enhance Employee Engagement and Improve Customer Experience
By Mark Smith | June 25, 2019
Employee experience is directly related to customer experience. As Smith states "Data is a two-way street," so make it easy for employees to share.
- Why Microsoft Won't Let Employees Use Slack
By David Roe | June 27, 2019
Microsoft's problem with Slack isn't just about competition, it's about security and collaboration risks.
- 9 Takeaways from the Digital Workplace Experience Conference 2019
By Dom Nicastro | June 24, 2019
A recap of key lessons learned from CMSWire's Digital Workplace Experience Conference 2019, including important discussions on effective leadership, perfecting the onboarding experience and tackling inequalities in data.
- Why the Future of Customer Experience Lies in Predictive Technology
By Fabrice Martin | June 24, 2019
With access to more data on customer emotions, we can use that data to inspire loyalty and delight.
- Where Employee Experience Fits in the Digital Workplace
By Jed Cawthorne | June 25, 2019
A breakdown of employee experience, involving a number of two-letter acronyms: DW is part of the larger EX and every EX should have it's own UX. You're following me, right?
- How a Data-Driven Company Culture Can Enhance Digital Experiences
By Dietmar Rietsch | June 24, 2019
A look at what leaders can do to promote a data mindset and how a vision becomes a force of its own. Use the force, Luke.
- 6 Key Steps to Digital Marketing Investment Success
By Sharon Goldman | June 25, 2019
How to navigate decision making on marketing technologies with the plethora of options.
- Conversational AI Needs Conversation Design
By Patrick Nguyen | June 26, 2019
Conversational interfaces help in developing customer relationships, but getting those chatbots to more human-like responses takes a lot of human effort.
