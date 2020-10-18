To say that COVID-19 changed organizations’ approaches to digital transformation would be an understatement. "The days of long-term development of transformation strategies and their slow, careful implementation are a thing of the past," writes David Roe. What was working before and what do enterprises need to adjust? Elsewhere, we offer marketing tips for the upcoming holiday season and analyze the evolution of edge computing.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- How COVID-19 Has Changed Digital Transformation Strategies David Roe | Oct. 12
Digital transformation is no longer a long-term goal. It’s an immediate necessity.
- 7 Marketing and Customer Experience Tips for a Different Holiday Season Dom Nicastro | Oct. 13
Experts predict a 30% growth in ecommerce this year. How can retailers — even brick and mortar ones — adapt?
- How Edge Computing Will Change Marketing and Personalization in 2021 and Beyond Rich Hein | Oct. 12
Today, edge computing represents less than 10% of data processing. In five years, that figure will be 75%. How can you be sure your organization is on the cutting edge?
- Why Enterprise Search Should Be Like Your Favorite Restaurant Martin White | Oct. 15
Does your enterprise search application inspire customers to come back for seconds or leave a bad Yelp review?
- The Role of the CIO in Driving Enterprise Analytics Myles Suer | Oct. 12
A leading CIO talks problem-solving by using data and asking the right questions.
- Flex-Code Is the Future of CMS Builds, Not No-Code or Low-Code Preston So | Oct. 13
A user-friendly CMS is appealing, but may not offer the best solutions for your organization.
- Is It Time to Revise Your Business Continuity Plan? Scott Clark | Oct. 13
You probably had something in mind for floods, fire and terrorism. Were you planning on a global pandemic?
- Why the Lift-and-Shift Approach to Content Migration Doesn’t Work Lindy Roux | Oct. 14
It may seem like the easy route at first, but a poorly-planned CMS transition will ultimately lead to issues.
- Now Is the Time for B2B Marketers to Lead Customer Experience Rhoan Morgan | Oct. 14
B2B marketers have to get creative in order to meet existing and future challenges.
- How Will the History of the Last 4 Years Be Recorded? John Mancini | Oct. 15
Perhaps the bigger question is what’s in store for the next four years. Register to vote!
Featured Events
- October 21 — [CMSWire Webinar] Work in Progress: Successfully Navigating the Return to Work
- October 21 — Digital Experience Summit 2020
- October 22 — [CMSWire Webinar] The 3 Pillars of Successful Remote Application Development
- October 22 — Creating B2B Customer Loyalty in Turbulent Times
- October 27 — [CMSWire Webinar] Do More with Citrix Virtual Apps & Desktops with Nutanix
- October 28 — CMSWire Webinar: The Rise of End User Experience Management (Featuring Forrester)
- October 29 — [CMSWire Webinar] Breaking Through the Digital Noise – What’s Emotion Got to Do With It?