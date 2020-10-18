PHOTO: Jason Chen

To say that COVID-19 changed organizations’ approaches to digital transformation would be an understatement. "The days of long-term development of transformation strategies and their slow, careful implementation are a thing of the past," writes David Roe. What was working before and what do enterprises need to adjust? Elsewhere, we offer marketing tips for the upcoming holiday season and analyze the evolution of edge computing.

Quick, Give Me the Headlines:

Featured Events