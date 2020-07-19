Are people more accepting of AI being part of the customer experience these days? We still may favor human interaction, but with so many industries facing unprecedented customer service needs as a result of the pandemic, AI filled a necessary gap. Will that help shift preferences? Priyanka Tiwari explores that question. Elsewhere, we look at how technology can hinder the remote work experience and how podcasts can be the next step in employee engagement.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- The Pandemic Is Changing How Consumers Feel About AI in CX Priyanka Tiwari | July 13
The human touch is important, but nothing trumps convenience.
- How IoT Is Impacting the Digital Workplace and Remote Working David Roe | July 15
IoT can make for a smoother, more secure remote workplace — is your enterprise using it effectively?
- HR-IT Collaboration Is the Ticket to a Positive Employee Experience Scott Clark | July 14
In the age of remote work, employee challenges and frustrations with technology often are synonymous. When HR and IT departments team up, you’ll find solutions faster.
- Why Technology Can Still Create Obstacles to Remote Working David Roe | July 16
Over a third of employees have experienced a tech issue while working from home. Can technology get in the way of collaboration?
- What Mindsets Do CIOs Need to Change? Myles Suer | July 13
COVID-19 is going to be the least of your organization’s problems if leadership has a fixed mindset.
- 3 Reasons Why Cloud Working Is Here to Stay Chris Ellis | July 13
It’s more productive, less expensive and improves the employee experience: the cloud is full of silver linings.
- Marketing Has a Trust Problem. Can DAM Help? Jake Athey | July 15
We live in a world where consumers are saturated by media they increasingly find lacking in integrity. DAM might hold the key to building trust.
- How Companies Can Engage Employees With Internal Podcasts Kaya Ismail | July 15
You mean you can make it mandatory for your co-workers to listen to your podcast? Finally, an audience for my "Survivor" recaps.
