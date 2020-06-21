The revolution is upon us. Microsoft announced that it’s going to “employ” AI to curate and edit news stories, but the earliest indications don’t look too promising for these cyborg journalists. (At least I hope so, or else I’ll be adding “fluent in robot” to my resume.) In other news, we look at omnichannel through a different lens and see how to implement intent data in content marketing strategies.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- Artificial Intelligence Is Poised to Take More Than Unskilled Jobs David Roe | June 15
At least the bots didn’t publish their news stories in binary, so they have that going for them.
- Omnichannel Through the Eyes of the Customer and Its Impact on Martech Lisa Loftis | June 15
Omnichannel hasn’t always remained true to its commitment to the customer. Now that’s changing.
- How Do CIOs Feel About a Return to On-Premises Work? Myles Suer | June 15
Flexibility will be key moving forward, but the future of the office is still up in the air. Will some offices even have a future?
- Content Ideation: The Methods and Tools Necessary for Content Marketing Success Kaya Ismail | June 16
Consumers are overwhelmed by content, and a lot of it is going unnoticed. Here’s how to make sure yours doesn’t get lost in the shuffle.
- The 3 Fundamental Pillars of Organizational Agility Niraj Ranjan | June 16
Once again, flexibility is the word of the day. Giving workers more say in how, when, and where they work--as well as what they do--is key.
- When Online and In Person Meet: The Challenges of Takeout and Curbside Pickup Inge De Bleecker | June 16
Uber Eats, Grubhub, and the like are more prevalent now, but there are still some kinks to work out. (A refund is nice, but I’d rather have my Five Guys milkshake.)
- Employee Engagement Programs Need a Refresh and Middle Management Is Key David Weldon | June 16
Working remotely means modifying company culture--not eliminating it. And employee engagement may be more important now than ever before.
- What Do Machine Learning Engineers Do Anyway? David Roe | June 17
It’s the fastest growing career in the world, but do you have what it takes to bridge the gap between man and machine?
- How to Use Intent Data for Content Marketing David Crane | June 17
How to monitor and react to intent at every stage of the customer journey.
