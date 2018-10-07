Strong leadership tops the list of what it takes to build a sustainable agile culture. What constitutes a strong leader, you might ask? One’s capabilities, knowledge and respect earned. A leader's role in creating this culture lies in their empowering their teams, supporting them in their efforts and being the spokesperson of change. You can read more about this and our other top articles, resources, and events below.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- How to Build a Sustainable Agile Culture
By Eric Naiburg | Oct. 4, 2018
Do so by focusing on these five common challenges.
- What Ignite 2018 Signaled for Microsoft and the Future of the Cloud Wars
By Nicholas McQuire | Oct. 1, 2018
The cloud wars are far from over, but Ignite had Microsoft showcasing some impressive progress.
- Marketing Certifications That Can Help You Earn More
By Kaya Ismail | Oct. 2, 2018
Hint: the top two are free.
- Customer Experience in 2018: Progress, But Still Room to Grow
By Dom Nicastro | Oct. 2, 2018
According to Bruce Temkin: "Over the next several years we’ll see acceleration and companies making changes based on the fact that we have more and more people who understand what to do.”
- Microsoft Graph Data Connect: The Glue That Binds Office 365 and Azure
- By David Lavenda | Oct. 5, 2018
What is this about and why is it such a big deal?
- 5 Things Learned from Employee Exit Interviews
By Dom Nicastro | Oct. 1, 2018
Your exiting employees definitely have insights to share. Act on those insights and you might prevent the next employee from leaving.
- Enterprise SaaS Churn Rates: What's Acceptable?
By Kaya Ismail | Oct. 1, 2018
Ensure your churn rate continues to go down year over year.
- Digital Experience Stacks Evolve Once Again
By John Kottcamp | Oct. 1, 2018
Four elements of the DX stack include: data hub, content hub, intelligence hub and experience hub.
- Mapping Employee Experience Stages to Your Technology Landscape
By Jed Cawthorne | Oct. 2, 2018
From onboarding to the exit phase, make sure you’re utilizing the correct capabilities and tools.
- 7 Obstacles to Enterprise Collaboration and How to Fix Them
By David Roe | Oct. 3, 2018
How can organizations best leverage technology via the intelligent cloud to empower employees to work to their full potential and boost workplace collaboration?
